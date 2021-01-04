 

Adviser to Ave Maria Mutual Funds Announces Portfolio Manager Promotions

04.01.2021, 15:15  |  56   |   |   

Schwartz Investment Counsel, Inc. (the Firm), the investment adviser for the Ave Maria Mutual Funds, has announced portfolio manager promotions effective January 1, 2021. For the Ave Maria Value Fund (Ticker: AVEMX), Ryan M. Kuyawa, CFA was named co- Portfolio Manager, joining Lead Portfolio Manager Timothy S. Schwartz, CFA. For the Ave Maria World Equity Fund (Ticker: AVEWX), Anthony W. Gennaro, CFA, CPA was named co-Portfolio Manager, joining Lead Portfolio Manager Joseph W. Skornicka, CFA.

George P. Schwartz, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Ryan and Anthony both joined the Firm in 2019 and have significant investment experience. In their tenures with Schwartz Investment Counsel, Inc. they have proven themselves as outstanding research analysts and we are confident in their abilities in their new roles as portfolio managers.”

About Ave Maria Mutual Funds

Ave Maria Mutual Funds is the largest family of Catholic mutual funds in the U.S with over $2.6 billion in assets under management. The six no-load funds invest in companies that do not violate core values and teachings of the Catholic Church. The two largest funds are the $949 million Ave Maria Growth Fund (Ticker: AVEGX) and $858 million Ave Maria Rising Dividend Fund (Ticker: AVEDX). For more information about Ave Maria Mutual Funds, call 1-866-AVE-MARIA (866-283-6274) or visit www.avemariafunds.com.

About Schwartz Investment Counsel, Inc.

Schwartz Investment Counsel, Inc. is a Registered Investment Adviser. Founded in 1980, the Firm is headquartered in Plymouth, Michigan with a branch office in Ave Maria, Florida. In managing the Ave Maria Mutual Funds, investments are made only if companies meet the Funds’ financial and moral criteria. As such, returns may be lower or higher than if decisions were based solely on investment considerations. The Funds’ method of security selection may or may not be successful and the Funds may underperform or outperform the stock market as a whole. All mutual funds are subject to market risk, including possible loss of principal. For more information about Schwartz Investment Counsel, Inc., visit www.schwartzinvest.com.

Request a prospectus, which includes investment objectives, risks, fees, expenses, and other information that you should read and consider carefully before investing. The prospectus can be obtained by calling 1-866-283-6274 or it can be viewed at www.avemariafunds.com.

Distributed by Ultimus Fund Distributors LLC. 11706403-UFD-12/23/2020

