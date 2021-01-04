 

CEL-SCI Corporation Issues Letter to Shareholders

CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE American: CVM) today issued a letter to its shareholders.

Dear Fellow Shareholders:

Happy new year to all of you. As we embark on 2021, I feel it is important to reach out to you to review information about our unique investigational cancer immunotherapy Multikine* (Leukocyte Interleukin, Injection) and to answer questions that may be on your mind about CEL-SCI. At CEL-SCI we are pursuing an idea which could fundamentally alter the way we treat cancer. We believe that the key to improving success in the fight against cancer is to make the first cancer treatment more successful. In the disease we are focusing on first, advanced primary head and neck cancer, the 3-year survival rate has not improved in decades, a clear unmet medical need. We are awaiting the final results of our Phase 3 clinical study which is designed to prove the success of our new therapy.

Our goal is to increase the survival of cancer patients by using the power of the immune system before surgery, radiation and chemotherapy have severely damaged it, first in head and neck cancer, then in other solid tumors. As far as we know our Multikine is the only medicine/treatment in advanced testing that can be given to head and neck cancer patients before surgery because only 3 weeks are available for treatment. Most other cancer drugs require months of treatment. And, in fact, published Phase 2 studies show that some Multikine treated patients experience complete tumor elimination in just 3 weeks, before surgery. Those tumor eliminations were confirmed by pathology.

Another key consideration to be able to give a drug as part of the first cancer treatment regimen is that it needs to be non-toxic. That is critical since many of the patients will receive combined radiation and chemotherapy and the toxicities of those two treatments combined are so severe that some patients may die from the treatment alone. If our Multikine added toxicity, we would likely not be able to use it as a first treatment following diagnosis.

When we commenced this ambitious drug development program over 30 years ago, we were told that we were wasting our time. The so-called experts said that cancer immunotherapy would never work because if the immune system fought cancer, we would not get cancer in the first place. By now we know that the tumor hides from the immune system and sabotages the immune system’s ability to kill it. The key is to help the immune system realize that there is a tumor and provide it with the necessary tools to overcome the tumor. We think this is best achieved before surgery, radiation and chemotherapy, when the immune system is healthy and able to mobilize its full anti-tumor fighting capacity.

