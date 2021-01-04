Despite strong investment gains, health of largest U.S. corporate pension plans showed no improvement in 2020

Funded status finished 2020 unchanged from level at end of 2019, Willis Towers Watson analysis finds

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 04, 2021 -- The funded status of the nation's largest corporate pension plans started and finished 2020 at the same level as declining interest rates caused pension obligations to grow, offsetting gains from investments in equities and bonds. This is according to an analysis by Willis Towers Watson, a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company.



Willis Towers Watson examined pension plan data for 366 Fortune 1000 companies that sponsor U.S. defined benefit pension plans and have a December fiscal-year-end date. Results indicate that the aggregate pension funded status is estimated to be 87% at the end of 2020, unchanged from 87% at the end of 2019. The analysis also found the pension deficit is projected to be $233 billion at the end of 2020, slightly higher than the $230 billion deficit at the end of 2019. Pension obligations increased 5% from $1.75 trillion in 2019 to an estimated $1.83 trillion in 2020.