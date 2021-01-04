Scatec ASA will effective from tomorrow, 5 January 2021, trade under the ticker SCATC. The change in company ticker from SSO to SCATC is due to the previously announced name change from Scatec Solar ASA to Scatec ASA. The ISIN number remains unchanged.



