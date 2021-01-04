

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



04.01.2021 / 15:30

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Consult Invest Beteiligungsberatungs-GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Georg Last name(s): Hengstberger Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG

b) LEI

5299006TWTYFNXLFV488

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0006968001

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 19.0000 EUR 2185.00 EUR 19.4000 EUR 1532.60 EUR 19.5000 EUR 2359.50 EUR 19.4000 EUR 3880.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 19.3250 EUR 9957.10 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2020-12-30; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

