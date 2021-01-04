Net Asset Value(s) Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 04.01.2021, 15:30 | 48 | 0 | 0 04.01.2021, 15:30 | Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69 Net Asset Value The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves) at 31 December 2020 £40.59m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves) at 31 December 2020 £40.59m Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury): 52,759,321 The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 31 December 2020 was: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue * 76.93p Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue * 76.13p Ordinary share price 59.00p Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue) (23.31%) * Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2020 to 31/12/2020 Portolio summary: % of portfolio 1 Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes) 17.01% 2 Cash and other net current assets 16.34% 3 Volex Plc 16.10% 4 Hargreaves Services Plc 6.66% 5 Fireangel Safety Technology Plc 6.61% 6 Adept Technology Group Plc 6.57% 7 Ramsdens Holdings Plc 6.38% 8 Venture Life Group Plc 5.46% 9 Synectics Plc 4.73% 10 DigitalBox plc 3.74% 11 Duke Royalty Ltd 3.40% 12 Real Good Food Company Plc 0.52% Other 6.48% Total 100.00%







