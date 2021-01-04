Net Asset Value(s)
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 04.01.2021, 15:30 | 48 | 0 |
|Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
|LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
|Net Asset Value
|The Company announces:
|Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves) at 31 December 2020
|£40.59m
|Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves) at 31 December 2020
|£40.59m
|Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):
|52,759,321
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 31 December 2020 was:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue *
|76.93p
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue *
|76.13p
|Ordinary share price
|59.00p
|Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)
|(23.31%)
|* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2020 to 31/12/2020
|Portolio summary:
|% of portfolio
|1
|Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes)
|17.01%
|2
|Cash and other net current assets
|16.34%
|3
|Volex Plc
|16.10%
|4
|Hargreaves Services Plc
|6.66%
|5
|Fireangel Safety Technology Plc
|6.61%
|6
|Adept Technology Group Plc
|6.57%
|7
|Ramsdens Holdings Plc
|6.38%
|8
|Venture Life Group Plc
|5.46%
|9
|Synectics Plc
|4.73%
|10
|DigitalBox plc
|3.74%
|11
|Duke Royalty Ltd
|3.40%
|12
|Real Good Food Company Plc
|0.52%
|Other
|6.48%
|Total
|100.00%
DOWG STRA/PAR VTG FPD 0.001 jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0