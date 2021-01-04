Mikael Hagman resigns from Verkkokauppa.com Oyj’s Board of Directors

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj’s Board member Mikael Hagman has been appointed Group COO of BHG Group AB (publ). As a result, he has requested resignation from the Board of Verkkokauppa.com effective immediately.

The Board of Verkkokauppa.com will continue to operate with five members until the next Annual General Meeting.

“Mikael Hagman joined the Verkkokauppa.com Board on the eve of the Company’s IPO in 2014 and has witnessed the company more than double its revenue while further strengthening its position as the leading online retailer in Finland. Mikael has championed the entrepreneurial spirit of Verkkokauppa.com and I want to thank Mikael for his valuable contribution. I wish him all the success in his new role,” says Christoffer Häggblom, Board Chair, Verkkokauppa.com.

For more information, please contact:

Christoffer Häggblom

Board Chair

christoffer@riteventures.com

Tel. +358 10 309 5555

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Principal media

www.verkkokauppa.com

Verkkokauppa.com in short

Verkkokauppa.com is Finland’s most popular and most visited Finnish online retailer, with the aim to sell to products to its customer at probably always cheaper prices. Depending on the season, the Company markets, sells, and distributes some 60,000–70,000 products in 26 different main product categories through its webstore, retail stores, and network of pick-up points. The Company has four megastores: in Oulu, Pirkkala, Raisio, and Helsinki, in addition to which products can be collected at more than 3,000 pick-up points. Verkkokauppa.com was founded in 1992 and it is headquartered in Jätkäsaari, Helsinki. The Company’s shares are listed on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki under the ticker symbol VERK.