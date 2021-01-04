 

Marsh & Mclennan to Host Fourth Quarter Earnings Investor Call on January 28

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.01.2021, 16:00  |  22   |   |   

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE: MMC), the world’s leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people, plans to announce fourth quarter financial results via news release on Thursday, January 28, 2021, before the market opens. The news release will also be available on mmc.com.

Following the news release, President and CEO Dan Glaser and CFO Mark McGivney will lead a teleconference with investors at 8:30 a.m. EDT. The discussion will include a question-and-answer session.

To participate in the teleconference, please dial 1 866-437-7574. Callers from outside the United States should dial +1 409-220-9376. The access code for both numbers is 7838349. The live audio webcast will be accessible on mmc.com, and a replay will be available approximately two hours after the event.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan (NYSE: MMC) is the world’s leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people. The Company’s 76,000 colleagues advise clients in over 130 countries. With annual revenue of $17 billion, Marsh & McLennan helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment through four market-leading businesses. Marsh advises individual and commercial clients of all sizes on insurance broking and innovative risk management solutions. Guy Carpenter develops advanced risk, reinsurance and capital strategies that help clients grow profitably and pursue emerging opportunities. Mercer delivers advice and solutions to help organizations reshape work, retirement, investment and health outcomes for a changing workforce. Oliver Wyman serves as a critical strategic, economic and brand advisor to private sector and governmental clients. For more information, visit mmc.com, follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter or subscribe to BRINK.

Marsh & McLennan Cos Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Marsh & Mclennan to Host Fourth Quarter Earnings Investor Call on January 28 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE: MMC), the world’s leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people, plans to announce fourth quarter financial results via news release on Thursday, January 28, 2021, before the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Teledyne to Acquire FLIR Systems
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
ICPT Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Shareholders of Class ...
Herbalife Nutrition Announces $600 Million Repurchase of Shares from Icahn Enterprises L.P.
Arcturus Therapeutics Receives FDA Allowance to Proceed with Phase 2 Study of ARCT-021 ...
Teledyne Announces Improved Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results
ROSEN, RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Berry Corporation Investors of Important January 21 ...
Titel
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
Moderna Announces Publication of Results from the Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of the Moderna COVID-19 ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the European Union with 100 Million Additional Doses of COMIRNATY
Arcturus Therapeutics Received Approval from Singapore Health Sciences Authority to Proceed with ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Cresco Labs Publishes Inaugural Seed Annual Report
NANTKWEST INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of NantKwest, Inc. - NK
Moderna Confirms Discussions With the Government of South Korea to Supply South Korea With 40 ...
Ynvisible Welcomes Seda Evis to Advisory Board and to Close Private Placement
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.12.20
With Slow Health Benefit Cost Growth in 2020, Employers Plan to Invest in More Support for Employees, Says Mercer