 

Here for Schools Casey’s General Stores Teams up With LIFEWTR to Support Local Schools

Today, Casey’s General Stores (Nasdaq: CASY) is kicking off a month-long giving campaign, in partnership with LIFEWTR, to support local schools in communities across its 16-state footprint.

Throughout January, Casey’s guests can round up their purchases to provide funding for projects and initiatives at K-12 public and nonprofit, private schools. In addition, $1 will be donated for every purchase of a LIFEWTR brand drink and a Mega Slice, up to $25,000 total.

“Teachers continue to demonstrate heroic efforts in the face of challenging school years, educating our children in schools, online and even sometimes both at the same time,” said Megan Elfers, Vice President of Marketing at Casey’s. “We are proud to do our part to support them, our schools and our communities when they need us most.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Casey’s to aid schools, particularly during these school years that saw a multitude of changes brought on by the pandemic,” said Guillermo Prieto, Director of Shopper Marketing, PepsiCo Beverage North America, Central Division. “This is a way for us to give back to our local communities while also reminding teachers that we have their backs as they navigate the waters of educating in this environment.”

Last fall, Casey’s announced its Cash for Classrooms grant program. Ranging from $1,000 to $50,000, the grants can be used for physical improvements, material needs, teacher support and community engagement initiatives. Grant recipients will be announced in March.

More information can be found at: www.caseys.com/community.

About Casey’s General Stores
 Casey's General Stores is a Fortune 500 company (Nasdaq: CASY) operating over 2,200 convenience stores in 16 states. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the fourth-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Casey’s provides freshly prepared foods, quality fuel and friendly service at every location. Guests can enjoy famous, made-from-scratch pizza, donuts, other assorted bakery items, and a wide selection of beverages and snacks. Learn more and order online at www.caseys.com, or in the mobile app.

About PepsiCo
 PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $67 billion in net revenue in 2019, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of the business. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

