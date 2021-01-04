"The Sounds of Taiwan" 2021 New Year Concert Performs to Packed Audience in Taiwan and Live Streams to the World

TAIPEI, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "The Sounds of Taiwan" 2021 New Year Concert performed to a packed in-person audience on January 1 and was also live streamed to music lovers around the world. This is the third annual concert performed by the One Song Orchestra, and made possible through the island's strict adherence to disease-prevention measures.

"The Sounds of Taiwan concerts is a great opportunity to enhance musical literacy of the citizens," said Stan Shih, co-producer of the concert and chairman of the StanShih Foundation. "I hope to continue this annual event and maybe one day, it will become recognized as the eastern counterpart of the Vienna New Year's Concert."

This year's concert highlighted a diversity of sounds in Taiwan, including golden hits, Taiwanese opera, indigenous music, new pieces by Taiwanese composers in addition to Peking opera. The concert was jointly organized by the StanShih Foundation and Formosa TV.

The One Song Orchestra debuted in 2017 and is directed by award-winning composer, Che-Yi Lee. The orchestra is known for music written by Taiwanese artists or influenced by elements of Taiwanese culture. The orchestra is composed of young artists with solid classical training.

In preparation for the New Year large-scale gatherings, Taiwan's Centers for Disease Control released clear pandemic-control policies to best ensure the health of all attendees. Standard measures were reinforced, including wearing masks at all times, and having temperatures checked and hands sanitized before entering venues. While additional measures were made: no standing tickets for indoor events, event organizers to keep participants contact details, and more.

