USD TENDER OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 04.01.2021, 16:20 | 24 | 0 |
|Bid date, 2021-01-07
|Bid Date
|2021-01-07
|Bid times
|14.00-14.30 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
|Offerent Amount
|USD 10 billion
|Maximum Permitted Volume of Bids
|USD 4 billion from an individual institution
|Settlement Date
|2021-01-11
|Minimum Permitted Bid Volume
|100 USD million per bid
|Maximum Allocation
|40 per cent of the Offerend amount
|Allocation time
|No later than 15.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
|Maturity Date
|2021-04-01
|Maximum Number of Bids
|10 per individual institution
|Lowest Interest Supplement
|0.25 percentage points
|Confirmation of bids to e-mail
|eol@riksbank.se
Stockholm, 2021-01-04
This is a translation of the special terms and conditions published on www.riksbank.se. In the case of any inconsistency between the English translation and the Swedish language version, the Swedish language version shall prevail. Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at www.riksbank.se.
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0