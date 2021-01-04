 

SouthGobi Announces Change of Company Secretary and Authorized Representatives

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.01.2021, 16:16  |  31   |   |   

VANCOUVER , British Columbia, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSX: SGQ, HK: 1878) (“SouthGobi” or the “Company”) hereby announces that Sir Kwok Siu Man KR (“Sir Seaman Kwok”) has tendered his resignations as (i) the joint company secretary of the Company in Hong Kong (the “Hong Kong Company Secretary”); (ii) the authorized representative of the Company for accepting service of process and notices on behalf of the Company in Hong Kong under Part 16 of the Companies Ordinance, Chapter 622 of the laws of Hong Kong; and has ceased to act as (iii) an authorized representative of the Company under Rule 3.05 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (collectively, the “Authorized Representatives”) with retrospective effect from January 1, 2021.

Sir Seaman Kwok has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the board of directors of the Company (the “Board”) and there is no matter relating to his resignations that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The Company further announces that Ms. So Shuk Wan (“Ms. So”) has been appointed as the Hong Kong Company Secretary and the Authorized Representatives with retrospective effect from January 1, 2021. Ms. So joined the Company in February 2011 and has been the assistant company secretary of the Company since 2018. Ms. So is an associate member of The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and a member of the Canadian Institute of Corporate Directors. Ms. So holds a Master of Corporate Governance degree from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University and a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance from Baruch College, The City University of New York.

The Company would like to take this opportunity to express its gratitude to Sir Seaman Kwok for his valuable contribution to the Company during his tenure of service and welcome Ms. So on her new appointments.

About SouthGobi

SouthGobi, listed on the Toronto and Hong Kong stock exchanges, owns and operates its flagship Ovoot Tolgoi coal mine in Mongolia. SouthGobi produces and sells coal to customers in China.

Contact:

Investor Relations
   
Office: +852 2156 1438 (Hong Kong)
+1 604 762 6783 (Canada)
Email: info@southgobi.com
   

Website: www.southgobi.com


Southgobi Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SouthGobi Announces Change of Company Secretary and Authorized Representatives VANCOUVER , British Columbia, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSX: SGQ, HK: 1878) (“SouthGobi” or the “Company”) hereby announces that Sir Kwok Siu Man KR (“Sir Seaman Kwok”) has tendered his resignations as (i) the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Dentsply Sirona Acquires Byte, a Leading Direct-to-Consumer, Doctor-Directed Clear Aligner Company
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
REMINDER: CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on January 6 to Provide Timelines for Clinical and Regulatory Developments, ...
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces $15.7 Million Equity Investment by Asia Partner Ocumension ...
ArcAroma AB: 210104 Breakthrough for ArcAroma in China, partner up with ZhongWu, market leader in China to ...
Bitfarms Announces CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
McEwen Mining: 2020 Full Year and Q4 Production Results
Centerra Gold Announces New Corporate Credit Facility
FOMO’s Purge Virus Completes First Mobile Disinfection Sale on Leading Global E-Commerce Platform
Titel
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
Argo Blockchain Applies to Trade on the OTCQB Venture Market in the US
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
FDA Accepts Protocol for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Manganese Replaces Cobalt Helping Tesla Benefit from it's New Technology - Report by Manganese X ...
Nevada Copper Completes Key Underground Milestone
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.12.20
SouthGobi Resources announces second quarter 2020 financial and operating results
21.12.20
Clarification Announcement Notice of the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders
21.12.20
SouthGobi to Announce Third Quarter Results of 2020 on January 4, 2021
17.12.20
SouthGobi Resources announces first quarter 2020 financial and operating results
17.12.20
SouthGobi Provides Update on TSX Delisting Review
17.12.20
SouthGobi to Announce Second Quarter Results of 2020 on December 23, 2020
10.12.20
SouthGobi Announces the Appointment of Non-Executive Director
08.12.20
SouthGobi Announces Additional Resumption Guidance From the Hong Kong Stock Exchange
08.12.20
SouthGobi to Announce First Quarter Results of 2020 on December 17, 2020
06.12.20
SouthGobi Announces to Hold the 2020 Annual General Meeting to January 21, 2021