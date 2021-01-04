SouthGobi Announces Change of Company Secretary and Authorized Representatives

VANCOUVER , British Columbia, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSX: SGQ, HK: 1878) (“SouthGobi” or the “Company”) hereby announces that Sir Kwok Siu Man KR (“Sir Seaman Kwok”) has tendered his resignations as (i) the joint company secretary of the Company in Hong Kong (the “Hong Kong Company Secretary”); (ii) the authorized representative of the Company for accepting service of process and notices on behalf of the Company in Hong Kong under Part 16 of the Companies Ordinance, Chapter 622 of the laws of Hong Kong; and has ceased to act as (iii) an authorized representative of the Company under Rule 3.05 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (collectively, the “Authorized Representatives”) with retrospective effect from January 1, 2021.

Sir Seaman Kwok has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the board of directors of the Company (the “Board”) and there is no matter relating to his resignations that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.