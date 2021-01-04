Northwell Health Named Presenting Partner for New York Rangers Training Camp

The New York Rangers announced today that Northwell Health has been named the Presenting Partner for this year’s Rangers Training Camp, which includes becoming the New York Rangers’ first practice jersey sponsor. In addition, the Rangers and Northwell Health will partner on the “NYRises” campaign to pay homage to people around New York who have inspired their community during the most difficult times.

Northwell Health Becomes the New York Rangers' First Practice Jersey Sponsor (Photo: MSG Sports)

As part of their jersey sponsorship, the Rangers and Northwell Health will identify several inspiring New Yorkers who will be given the opportunity to help design their own Rangers practice jersey. Rangers players will wear these jerseys periodically throughout the 2020-21 season. Each designer will share their story and inspiration behind their jersey through a custom content series featured on Rangers digital channels.

“When we expanded our partnership with Northwell Health four years ago, a core focus for each of us was making a positive impact on our communities and recognizing those who go above and beyond for people in need,” said Ron Skotarczak, executive vice president, marketing partnerships, Madison Square Garden Sports. “Despite all the challenging moments throughout 2020, we witnessed acts of heroism that show how strong New York truly is and we can’t wait to bring these stories to light through this platform.”

“We are honored to partner with The New York Rangers on this campaign as it provides another opportunity to put a spotlight on some of the bravest acts we’ve seen during this pandemic,” said Michael Dowling, president and CEO of Northwell Health. “These inspiring New Yorkers are the real winners this season so it’s only fair that their jerseys – and their stories – get time on the ice.”

NYRises focuses on highlighting New Yorkers who remind us to never stop, no matter how tough the situation. The Rangers and Northwell Health will honor hundreds of people throughout the season by providing custom practice jerseys, recognition on Rangers social channels and providing charitable donations on behalf of these incredible New Yorkers.

About Madison Square Garden Sports Corp

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSG Sports) is a leading professional sports company, with a collection of assets that includes: the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams – the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams through Counter Logic Gaming, a leading North American esports organization, and Knicks Gaming, an NBA 2K League franchise. MSG Sports also operates two professional sports team performance centers – the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, CA. More information is available at www.msgsports.com.

About Northwell Health

Northwell Health is New York State’s largest health care provider and private employer, with 23 hospitals, nearly 800 outpatient facilities and more than 14,200 affiliated physicians. We care for over two million people annually in the New York metro area and beyond, thanks to philanthropic support from our communities. Our 74,000 employees – 18,500 nurses and 4,500 employed doctors, including members of Northwell Health Physician Partners – are working to change health care for the better. We’re making breakthroughs in medicine at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research. We're training the next generation of medical professionals at the visionary Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell and the Hofstra Northwell School of Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies. For information on our more than 100 medical specialties, visit Northwell.edu and follow us @NorthwellHealth on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210104005153/en/