 

Fifth Third Completes Acquisition of Hammond Hanlon Camp LLC

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.01.2021, 16:30  |  22   |   |   

Fifth Third Bancorp (Nasdaq: FITB) announced that Fifth Third Acquisition Holdings, LLC has closed on the acquisition of Hammond Hanlon Camp LLC (“H2C”).

Founded in 2011, H2C is a premier strategic advisory and investment banking firm with an emphasis on healthcare organizations, including specialized expertise in the not-for-profit sector. Its core advisory services include mergers, acquisitions and divestitures, partnerships and strategic growth, capital markets and real estate investment banking.

The announcement underscores Fifth Third’s commitment to develop a robust, best-in-class healthcare platform and builds upon Fifth Third’s acquisition of Coker Capital in 2018. Over the last decade, the Bank’s healthcare team has expanded its breadth and expertise to become one of the top platforms to middle-market and corporate clients.

The signing of the acquisition was announced on Dec. 2, 2020 and the transaction became effective on Dec. 31, 2020. Alston & Bird LLP acted as legal advisor to Fifth Third. Houlihan Lokey acted as financial advisor and Winston & Strawn acted as legal advisor to H2C.

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of Sept. 30, 2020, Fifth Third had $202 billion in assets and operated 1,122 full-service banking centers and 2,414 ATMs with Fifth Third branding in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to approximately 52,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of Sept. 30, 2020, had $422 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $53 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Third’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “FITB.” Fifth Third Bank was established in 1858. Deposit and Credit products are offered by Fifth Third Bank, National Association. Member FDIC.

About Fifth Third Capital Markets

Fifth Third Capital Markets is the marketing name under which Fifth Third Bank, National Association, and its subsidiary, Fifth Third Securities, Inc., provide certain securities and investment banking products and services. Fifth Third Capital Markets offers investment banking++, debt capital markets+, bond capital markets++, equity capital markets++, financial risk management+, and fixed income sales and trading++. Fifth Third Bank, National Association, provides access to investments and investment services through various subsidiaries, including Fifth Third Securities. Coker Capital is a division of Fifth Third Securities. Fifth Third Securities is the trade name used by Fifth Third Securities, Inc., member FINRA / SIPC, a registered broker-dealer and registered investment advisor registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

Securities and investments offered through Fifth Third Securities, Inc.:

Are Not FDIC Insured

Offer No Bank Guarantee

May Lose Value

Are Not Insured By Any Federal Government Agency

Are Not A Deposit

+ Services and activities offered through Fifth Third Bank, National Association.

About Hammond Hanlon Camp LLC ("H2C")

Founded in 2011, H2C is an independent strategic advisory and investment banking firm committed to providing superior advice as a trusted advisor to healthcare organizations and related companies throughout the United States. H2C’s professionals have a long track record of success in healthcare mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, and real estate transactions, acting as lead advisors on hundreds of transactions representing billions of dollars in value. H2C offers securities through its wholly owned subsidiary H2C Securities Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. For more information, visit h2c.com.

Fifth Third Bancorp Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fifth Third Completes Acquisition of Hammond Hanlon Camp LLC Fifth Third Bancorp (Nasdaq: FITB) announced that Fifth Third Acquisition Holdings, LLC has closed on the acquisition of Hammond Hanlon Camp LLC (“H2C”). Founded in 2011, H2C is a premier strategic advisory and investment banking firm with an …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Teledyne to Acquire FLIR Systems
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
Arcturus Therapeutics Receives FDA Allowance to Proceed with Phase 2 Study of ARCT-021 ...
Herbalife Nutrition Announces $600 Million Repurchase of Shares from Icahn Enterprises L.P.
Teledyne Announces Improved Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results
ROSEN, RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Berry Corporation Investors of Important January 21 ...
Arizona Metals Corp to Acquire Key Patented Claims to Expand Kay Mine Project in Arizona and ...
Titel
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
Moderna Announces Publication of Results from the Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of the Moderna COVID-19 ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the European Union with 100 Million Additional Doses of COMIRNATY
Arcturus Therapeutics Received Approval from Singapore Health Sciences Authority to Proceed with ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Cresco Labs Publishes Inaugural Seed Annual Report
NANTKWEST INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of NantKwest, Inc. - NK
Moderna Confirms Discussions With the Government of South Korea to Supply South Korea With 40 ...
Ynvisible Welcomes Seda Evis to Advisory Board and to Close Private Placement
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.12.20
Private Foundations in The Foundation Office at Fifth Third Bank Announce More Than $6.6 Million in 2020 Grants
15.12.20
Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Cash Dividends
10.12.20
Fifth Third Bank Launches Collaborative Initiative to Assist Small Businesses Impacted by COVID-19
07.12.20
Fifth Third Bank Announces $2.8 Billion Investment to Accelerate Racial Equity, Equality and Inclusion