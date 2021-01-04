 

ID Logistics Group Information on Total Number of Voting Rights and Capital Stock Shares

04.01.2021   

Regulatory News:

ID Logistics (Paris:IDL):

Date

December 31, 2020

Total number of capital stock shares

5 649 427

Total number of theoretical voting rights

9 042 570

Total number of effective voting rights

9 039 383

It is reminded that an obligation to disclose crossing of thresholds is included in ID Logistics Group’s bylaws in addition to the legal obligation.

ID Logistics Group
 Société anonyme with share capital of € 2 824 713.50
Registered office : 55 chemin des Engranauds – 13660 Orgon – France
Registration number 439 418 922 at the Trade and Companies Register of Tarascon
LEI code : N°969500U1DQN70VMJ9P45
ISIN code : FR0010929125 – IDL

About ID Logistics Group :

ID Logistics is an international contract logistics group, with revenue of €1,534 million in 2019. ID Logistics has more than 320 sites across 18 countries, representing 5.8 million square meters of warehousing facilities in Europe, America, Asia and Africa, with 21,000 employees. With a client portfolio balanced between retail, industry, detail picking, healthcare and e-commerce sectors, ID Logistics delivers high-tech solutions and is firmly committed to sustainable development. ID Logistics is listed on Compartment A of NYSE Euronext’s regulated market in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0010929125, Ticker: IDL).
www.id-logistics.com

This translation is only for the convenience of English-speaking readers. Only the French text has legal value.

Disclaimer

