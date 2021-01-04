 

Cambridge (UK), 4 January 2021: Global Graphics PLC (Euronext: GLOG) announces a second shareholder question and answer conference call in advance of the General Meeting to be held on 8 January 2021.

The Q&A session will be recorded and made available on the Company’s website.

Shareholders are invited to attend the Q&A session via a Zoom conference call on Wednesday, 6 January 2021, at 15:00 CET.  To register for this conference call, please email investor-relations@globalgraphics.com by 14:30 CET on Wednesday, 6 January 2021.  Details of how to join the meeting will then be provided by email.

 

General Meeting on Friday, 8 January 2021 at 15:00 CET:

Whilst the shareholders’ meeting of Friday, 8 January 2021 will be a closed meeting the Board will make available video conference dial-in facilities so that shareholders can participate should they wish.  Please email investor-relations@globalgraphics.com by 14:30 CET on Friday, 8 January 2021. Details of how to join the meeting will then be provided by email.

More information about HYBRID Software, the proposed acquisition and full details about the meeting and voting can be found in the Notice of General Meeting on the Company’s website at https://investor.globalgraphics.com/investors/hybrid-software-acquisit ....

About Global Graphics

Through its operating subsidiaries, Global Graphics PLC (Euronext Brussels: GLOG) is a leading developer of integrated hardware and software solutions for graphics and industrial inkjet printing. Customers include press manufacturers such as HP, Canon, Durst, Roland, Hymmen and Mark Andy.  Global Graphics PLC is headquartered in Cambridge UK.  Its subsidiary companies are printing software developers Global Graphics Software; the industrial printhead driver solutions specialists, Meteor Inkjet; and the pre-press software specialists Xitron.

Contacts

Jill Taylor Graeme Huttley
Corporate Communications Director Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +44 (0)1223 926489 Tel: +44 (0)1223 926472
Email: jill.taylor@globalgraphics.com Email: graeme.huttley@globalgraphics.com

