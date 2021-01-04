

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



04.01.2021 / 16:47

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Dirk Last name(s): Wössner

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: CEO, Managing director of the general partner of the issuer

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

b) LEI

529900CUXZGOCJZR7O57

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A288904

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 79.40 EUR 21358.60 EUR 79.35 EUR 70780.20 EUR 79.30 EUR 36795.20 EUR 79.25 EUR 33824.00 EUR 79.10 EUR 15108.10 EUR 79.05 EUR 7746.90 EUR 79.20 EUR 36590.40 EUR 79.15 EUR 26594.40 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 79.2659 EUR 237797.8000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2021-01-04; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra, Frankfurt MIC: XETR

