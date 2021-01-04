UMB Institutional Banking Continues Growth, Unveils UMB Bank, n.a. Capital Markets Division

The establishment of UMB Bank’s Capital Markets Division follows tremendous growth of the investment banking business, which earlier this year opened a new office in New York City—the eleventh office to support the team’s national operations. The group also continues to ascend on Bloomberg’s league tables for competitive underwriting, placing in the top 25 while growing market share by 44 percent in 2020.

UMB Bank, n.a., a subsidiary of UMB Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: UMBF), today announces a newly rebranded UMB Bank, n.a. Capital Markets Division. Previously known as UMB Bank Investment Banking Division, the UMB Bank Capital Markets Division will deliver a full range of innovative capital solutions, supported by a broad and diverse investor base of bank and non-bank institutional networks in the United States.

“We are excited to announce the Capital Markets Division, which continues to deliver our full range of innovative capital solutions and fully conveys the extensive amount of services UMB Bank can offer clients,” said Jim Cornelius, president of Institutional Banking, UMB Bank. “Our service-first approach, paired with our market insight, strong underwriting capabilities and consistent capital backing uniquely positions the Capital Markets Division to serve financial institutions, municipalities, corporations, higher education institutions and other public and not-for-profit organizations across the country.”

The UMB Bank Capital Markets Division provides access to the following services:

Fixed income sales and trading: The Capital Markets Division specializes in fixed-income distribution for financial institutions and corporations, both in the primary and secondary market, to meet liquidity and investment goals. UMB Bank’s diverse network includes active and longstanding relationships with Tier I, Tier II, Tier III and Tier IV institutional investors. Additional fixed income trading services are offered by certain Capital Markets Division associates through UMB Financial Services, Inc. (UMBFSI), an affiliate of UMB Bank and a subsidiary of UMB Financial Corporation.

Public finance group: The Capital Markets Division offers multiple financing structures that allow issuers to efficiently access the marketplace to meet their capital needs. The public finance group, also known as the Capital Markets Group when engaged in activities through UMBFSI, recently added Sean Boyea, Rick Menchaca and John Wendling as senior vice presidents to continue UMB’s growth across the United States.

Corporate bond underwriting and private placements: As clients’ financial needs increase, certain Capital Markets Division associates guide clients raising capital through the bond market to support their growth, utilizing products and services offered through UMBFSI. While UMBFSI has extensive experience underwriting corporate bonds, a newly established corporate private placement service already closed its first deal in September, involving Johnson Controls, Inc. and Missouri Southern State University.

“Through the tremendous effort and teamwork of our bond sales, corporate trading, public finance and corporate trust teams, we were able to successfully close our first corporate private placement transaction. We continue to demonstrate our experience and ability to support clients with various solutions when they enter the bond market,” Cornelius said.

Municipal advisory: Launched in July 2020, certain Capital Markets Division associates help higher education institutions secure financial solutions for their capital needs and manage their debt portfolios, utilizing UMBFSI’s municipal advisory capabilities. Capital Markets Group members work closely with clients leading up to and throughout the financing process, advising on capital planning and debt portfolio management, credit rating and debt capacity analysis, debt structuring and negotiation, private placement of debt and more.

About UMB:

UMB Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: UMBF) is a financial services company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. UMB offers commercial banking, which includes comprehensive deposit, lending and investment services, personal banking, which includes wealth management and financial planning services, and institutional banking, which includes asset servicing, corporate trust solutions, investment banking, and healthcare services. UMB operates branches throughout Missouri, Illinois, Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Arizona and Texas, and serves business and institutional clients nationwide. For more information, visit UMB.com, UMB Blog, UMB Facebook and UMB LinkedIn, or follow us on Twitter at @UMBBank. For information about UMB’s operations, approach and relief measures during the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit umb.com/COVID-19.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210104005113/en/