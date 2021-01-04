 

AllianzIM Introduces January Series of U.S. Large Cap Buffered Outcome ETFs

Allianz Investment Management LLC (AllianzIM), a wholly owned subsidiary of Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America (Allianz Life), announces the AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSE Arca: AZAJ) and the AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (NYSE Arca: AZBJ) will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Designed to expand the risk management strategies available to investors, AllianzIM Buffered Outcome ETFs seek to match the returns of the S&P 500 Price Return Index up to a stated Cap, while providing a level of downside risk mitigation through a Buffer against the first 10% and 20% of S&P 500 Price Return Index losses for AZAJ and AZBJ, respectively.

Ticker

Cap1

Buffer1

Outcome Period

AZAJ

13.45% Gross /
12.71% Net

10% Gross /
9.26% Net

January 1, 2021 to December
31, 2021

AZBJ

6.91% Gross /
6.17% Net

20% Gross /
19.26% Net

January 1, 2020 to December
31, 2021

1 Gross reflects the Cap and Buffer prior to taking into account the 0.74% expense ratio of the ETF while Net accounts for the expense ratio, but does not include brokerage commissions, trading fees, taxes and non-routine or extraordinary expenses. The Cap and Buffer experienced by investors may be different than the stated numbers. The funds’ website, at www.allianzIM.com, provides important fund information as well as information relating to the potential outcomes of an investment in the Fund on a daily basis.

“As we kick off 2021, investors are faced with the risks of an ongoing global health crisis, continued market volatility, and a prolonged period of low interest rates,” said Brian Muench, president of AllianzIM. “The latest series of AllianzIM Buffered Outcome ETFs can help investors mitigate these risks in their portfolios without sacrificing the opportunity to participate in the upside potential of the equity market.”

The 12-month outcome period of the January ETF series will be January 1, 2021, to December 31, 2021. While there may be benefits to investing in the ETFs from the onset, investors can purchase the funds at any time within the stated outcome period. Each outcome period reflects a new stated cap commensurate with prevailing market conditions, allowing investors to remain invested with a level of risk mitigation.

