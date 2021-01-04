 

FCA announces conditional special cash distribution

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.01.2021, 16:45  |  82   |   |   


IMPORTANT NOTICE

By reading the following communication, you agree to be bound by the following limitations and qualifications:

This communication is for informational purposes only and is not intended to and does not constitute an offer or invitation to exchange or sell or solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or buy, or an invitation to exchange, purchase or subscribe for, any securities, any part of the business or assets described herein, or any other interests or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction in connection with the proposed transaction or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law. This communication should not be construed in any manner as a recommendation to any reader of this document.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.!
Short
Basispreis 15,56€
Hebel 20,67
Ask 0,84
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

This communication is not a prospectus, product disclosure statement or other offering document for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of June 14th 2017.

An offer of securities in the United States pursuant to a business combination transaction will only be made, as may be required, through a prospectus which is part of an effective registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Shareholders of Peugeot S.A. (“PSA”) and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (“FCA”) who are U.S. persons or are located in the United States are advised to read the registration statement on Form F-4  which was declared effective by the SEC on November 20, 2020 because it contains important information relating to the proposed transaction. The registration statement on Form F-4 filed with the SEC on July 24, 2020, as amended, was declared effective on November 20, 2020. You may obtain copies of all documents filed with the SEC regarding the proposed transaction, documents incorporated by reference, and FCA’s SEC filings at the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. In addition, the effective registration statement will be made available for free to shareholders in the United States.

FCA announces conditional special cash distribution

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE: FCAU / MTA: FCA) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a conditional special cash distribution of €1.84 per common share corresponding to a total distribution of approximately €2.9 billion (the “cash distribution”), payable to holders of FCA common shares of record as of the close of business on Friday, January 15, 2021.

Seite 1 von 4
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FCA announces conditional special cash distribution IMPORTANT NOTICE By reading the following communication, you agree to be bound by the following limitations and qualifications: This communication is for informational purposes only and is not intended to and does not constitute an offer or …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Dentsply Sirona Acquires Byte, a Leading Direct-to-Consumer, Doctor-Directed Clear Aligner Company
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
REMINDER: CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on January 6 to Provide Timelines for Clinical and Regulatory Developments, ...
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces $15.7 Million Equity Investment by Asia Partner Ocumension ...
Centerra Gold Announces New Corporate Credit Facility
Zomedica Appoints Robert Cohen CEO as Company Nears Commercialization of TRUFORMA
McEwen Mining: 2020 Full Year and Q4 Production Results
Emerging Markets Report: Taking Kontrol
ArcAroma AB: 210104 Breakthrough for ArcAroma in China, partner up with ZhongWu, market leader in China to ...
Titel
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
Argo Blockchain Applies to Trade on the OTCQB Venture Market in the US
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
FDA Accepts Protocol for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Manganese Replaces Cobalt Helping Tesla Benefit from it's New Technology - Report by Manganese X ...
Nevada Copper Completes Key Underground Milestone
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:59 Uhr
Weg für Autoriesen Stellantis frei - Aktionäre billigen Megafusion
16:30 Uhr
Merger of FCA and Groupe PSA approved by shareholders: FCA and Groupe PSA expect to complete the combination on January 16, 2021
16:17 Uhr
Auch Aktionäre von Fiat Chrysler stimmen Fusion mit PSA zu
15:19 Uhr
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 04.01.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
13:39 Uhr
ROUNDUP: Weg für Autoriesen Stellantis frei - Aktionäre billigen Megafusion
12:03 Uhr
PSA-Aktionäre billigen Megafusion mit Fiat Chrysler
09:30 Uhr
Aufgepasst, Tesla und VW: Jetzt kommt Stellantis!
05:49 Uhr
Hauptversammlung von PSA zur Megafusion mit Fiat Chrysler
29.12.20
FCA Italy Extends Sponsorship Agreement with Juventus Football Club S.p.A.
21.12.20
Aktien Europa Schluss: Neue Virus-Variante schickt Kurse auf Talfahrt