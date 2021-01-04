Orphazyme to take part in panel discussion at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare Corporate Access Event

Copenhagen, Denmark, January 4, 2021 – Orphazyme A/S (ORPHA.CO; ORPH), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the Heat-Shock Protein response for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases, today announces Anders Vadsholt, Chief Financial Officer of Orphazyme, will take part in a panel discussion at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare Corporate Access Event, which is being held virtually from January 6-8 and 11-14, 2021.

The panel is titled “EU Companies IPO-ing in the US: Benefits of EU Companies Listing on NASDAQ” and takes place on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 10:00 AM Eastern Standard Time. Investors can pre-register for the panel discussion here .





For additional information, please contact

Orphazyme A/S

Anders Vadsholt

Chief Financial Officer

+45 28 98 90 55

afv@orphazme.com

Investors, EU

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Mary-Ann Chang

+44 7483 284 853

mchang@lifesciadvisors.com Investors, US

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Ashley R. Robinson

+617 775 5956

arr@lifesciadvisors.com





About Orphazyme A/S

Orphazyme is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the Heat-Shock Protein response for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company is harnessing amplification of Heat-Shock Proteins (or HSPs) to develop and commercialize novel therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding, protein aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage diseases and neuromuscular degenerative diseases. Arimoclomol, the company’s lead candidate, is in clinical development for four orphan diseases: Niemann-Pick disease Type C (NPC), Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), Inclusion Body Myositis (IBM) and Gaucher disease. Orphazyme is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in the U.S., Switzerland, France and Germany. Orphazyme’s shares are listed on Nasdaq U.S. (ORPH) and Nasdaq Copenhagen (ORPHA.CO).