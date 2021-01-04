 

ADM Endeavors, Inc. (ADMQ) Announces Vice President of Marketing

--Significant Expertise in Revenue Generating Marketing Strategies--

FORT WORTH, TX, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ) is pleased to announce a recent addition to the Company staff. Subha Puthalath joined in January 2021 and brings significant experience in graphic design, social media, and marketing in print, e-mail and digital media. She will serve as the Company’s Vice President of Marketing in a full time, salaried position in the Fort Worth office.

“Subha brings to ADM Endeavors ten years of marketing experience helping customers create brands and brand awareness by implementing effective marketing strategies,” said Marc Johnson, ADMQ CEO. “She is an expert in managing and executing marketing campaigns from conception to completion using digital marketing platforms to increase sales and company productivity.”

“We very much are looking forward to our new VP of Marketing to develop revenue generating marketing strategies,” Mr. Johnson concluded.

Ms. Puthalath is a graduate in graphic design from the New York Institute of Art & Design. She also earned an MA in Economics from Calicut University, India. Her expertise includes digital photography, staging, product photography and web and logo design.

ABOUT ADMQ: Since 2010, our wholly owned subsidiary, Just Right Products, Inc., has been consistently profitable, with sales topping $3.8 million in 2019. The Company sells “Anything With A Logo” on its website, JustRightProducts.com, developing products ranging from unique business cards to coffee cups, T-shirts to boots, with tens of thousands of other unique products from which to select. The Company operates a diverse vertical integrated business in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, consisting of a retail sales division, screen print production, embroidery production, digital production, import wholesale sourcing, and uniforms.

