 

Merger of FCA and Groupe PSA Approved by Shareholders FCA and Groupe PSA Expect to Complete the Combination on January 16, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.01.2021, 17:08  |  91   |   |   

Regulatory News:

IMPORTANT NOTICE

By reading this communication, you agree to be bound by the following limitations and qualifications:

This communication is for informational purposes only and is not intended to and does not constitute an offer or invitation to exchange or sell or solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or buy, or an invitation to exchange, purchase or subscribe for, any securities, any part of the business or assets described herein, or any other interests or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction in connection with the proposed transaction or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law. This communication should not be construed in any manner as a recommendation to any reader of this document.

This communication is not a prospectus, product disclosure statement or other offering document for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of June 14th 2017.

An offer of securities in the United States pursuant to a business combination transaction will only be made, as may be required, through a prospectus which is part of an effective registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). A registration statement on Form F-4 was filed with the SEC in connection with the combination of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (“FCA”) and Peugeot S.A. (“PSA”) through a cross-border merger and was declared effective by the SEC on November 20, 2020, and the prospectus was mailed to the holders of PSA ordinary shares (other than holders of PSA ordinary shares who are non-U.S. persons (as defined in the applicable rules of the SEC)) on or about November 23, 2020. Shareholders of PSA and FCA who are U.S. persons or are located in the United States are advised to read the registration statement because it contains important information relating to the proposed transaction. You may obtain free copies of all documents filed with the SEC regarding the proposed transaction, documents incorporated by reference, and FCA’s SEC filings at the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. In addition, the effective registration statement will be made available for free to shareholders in the United States.

Seite 1 von 4
Peugeot Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Merger of FCA and Groupe PSA Approved by Shareholders FCA and Groupe PSA Expect to Complete the Combination on January 16, 2021 Regulatory News: IMPORTANT NOTICE By reading this communication, you agree to be bound by the following limitations and qualifications: This communication is for informational purposes only and is not intended to and does not constitute an offer or …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Teledyne to Acquire FLIR Systems
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
Arcturus Therapeutics Receives FDA Allowance to Proceed with Phase 2 Study of ARCT-021 ...
CEL-SCI Corporation Issues Letter to Shareholders
Herbalife Nutrition Announces $600 Million Repurchase of Shares from Icahn Enterprises L.P.
Teledyne Announces Improved Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results
UBS Group AG to Hold Next Annual General Meeting on 8 April 2021
Titel
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
Moderna Announces Publication of Results from the Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of the Moderna COVID-19 ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the European Union with 100 Million Additional Doses of COMIRNATY
Arcturus Therapeutics Received Approval from Singapore Health Sciences Authority to Proceed with ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Cresco Labs Publishes Inaugural Seed Annual Report
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
NANTKWEST INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of NantKwest, Inc. - NK
Moderna Confirms Discussions With the Government of South Korea to Supply South Korea With 40 ...
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:59 Uhr
Weg für Autoriesen Stellantis frei - Aktionäre billigen Megafusion
16:17 Uhr
Auch Aktionäre von Fiat Chrysler stimmen Fusion mit PSA zu
15:19 Uhr
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 04.01.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
13:39 Uhr
ROUNDUP: Weg für Autoriesen Stellantis frei - Aktionäre billigen Megafusion
12:03 Uhr
PSA-Aktionäre billigen Megafusion mit Fiat Chrysler
09:30 Uhr
Aufgepasst, Tesla und VW: Jetzt kommt Stellantis!
05:49 Uhr
Hauptversammlung von PSA zur Megafusion mit Fiat Chrysler
02.01.21
Nio und Tesla – die Überflieger
26.12.20
Autokäufer mögen es nicht bunt
23.12.20
Peugeot S.A. Informs Its Shareholders of Certain Changes in the Terms of Participation in the Special Meeting and the Extraordinary General Meeting of January 4, 2021

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.12.20
3.807
Peugeot - wie geht es weiter?