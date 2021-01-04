 

Verizon makes high-speed, reliable internet more accessible with Fios Forward

Qualifying customers can get fast internet on the residential internet service rated #1 in customer satisfaction in the East for eight years in a row1.

NEW YORK, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon is making high-quality and reliable high-speed internet with no data caps more accessible to customers who qualify for financial assistance through Verizon Fios Forward. First offered to new customers in April 2020, Fios Forward greatly exceeds the speed and capabilities typically available for traditional home Internet assistance programs, and offers eligible customers a discount that lowers the cost of fast and reliable Fios Internet to as little as $19.99 per month plus tax.

Verizon Fios Forward, available to new and, now also, to existing customers who qualify for the Lifeline government assistance program, breaks the mold of affordable home internet offers, which often lacks the speed and capacity to meet the multi-user demands of at-home learning and remote work. Rather than create a sub-tier of service that limits the capacity for students to learn and families to seek advancement opportunities in a digitally-dependent future, it helps underserved households access the same Verizon Fios service rated Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Residential Internet Service in the East1.

“Our guiding principle is that we create the networks that move the world forward. Far too many families will be left behind if their home Internet can’t keep pace with today’s demands for learning and work,” said Frank Boulben, SVP-Consumer Marketing & Product at Verizon. “We know the impact connectivity has on advancement, so we’re extending Fios Forward to support digital inclusion and help create opportunity with affordable access to high-performing broadband Internet.”

Who qualifies for Verizon Fios Forward?

New and existing Fios customers must qualify for Lifeline to enroll in Fios Forward2. Eligible customers can then sign up for a Mix & Match Fios Home Internet plan with total savings of up to $20 per month. Plan options include:

  • Fios 200/200 Mbps (300/300 in NYDMA) for $19.99/mo
  • Fios 400/400 Mbps (500/500 in NYDMA) for $39.99/mo
  • Fios Gigabit Connection (up to 940/880 Mbps) with router included for $59.99/mo

What’s different about Verizon Fios Forward?

With entry-level 200 or 300Mbps upload and download speeds with no data caps, Fios customers can experience uploads up to 75x faster and downloads 10x faster3 than comparable plans. The faster speed and increased capacity make a massive difference when family members make video calls, stream content for remote learning and upload files for work or class projects at the same time.

