 

Implanet Announces Its 2021 Financial Calendar

04.01.2021, 17:45  |  43   |   |   

Regulatory News:

IMPLANET (Euronext Growth: ALIMP, FR0013470168, eligible for PEA-PME equity savings plans) (Paris:ALIMP), a medical technology company specializing in vertebral and knee-surgery implants, today announces its schedule for the publication of financial information for 2021.

Event

Dates*

2020 Full-Year Annual Revenue

January 19, 2021

2020 Full-Year Results

February 16, 2021

Annual General Meeting

March 31, 2021

2021 First-Quarter Revenue

April 20, 2021

2021 First-Half Revenue

July 6, 2021

2021 First-Half Results

September 21, 2021

2021 Third-Quarter Revenue

October 12, 2021

(*): These dates can be subject to modifications. Press releases will be published after market close.

Upcoming financial event:

- 2020 annual revenue, Tuesday January 19, 2021 after market close*

About Implanet

Founded in 2007, Implanet is a medical technology company that manufactures high-quality implants for orthopedic surgery. Its activity revolves around two product ranges, the latest generation JAZZ implant, designed to improve the treatment of spinal pathologies requiring vertebral fusion surgery, and the MADISON implant designed for first-line prosthetic knee surgery. Implanet’s tried-and-tested orthopedic platform is based on product traceability. Protected by four families of international patents, JAZZ and MADISON have obtained 510(k) regulatory clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States, the CE mark as well as the ANVISA authorization in Brazil. Implanet employs 36 staff and recorded 2019 sales of €7.4 million. For further information, please visit www.implanet.com. Based near Bordeaux in France, Implanet established a US subsidiary in Boston in 2013. Implanet is listed on Euronext Growth market in Paris.

The Company would like to remind that the table for monitoring the equity line (OCA, OCAPI, BSA) and the number of shares outstanding, is available on its website: http://www.implanet-invest.com/suivi-des-actions-80

