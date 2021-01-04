Implanet Announces Its 2021 Financial Calendar

IMPLANET (Euronext Growth: ALIMP, FR0013470168, eligible for PEA-PME equity savings plans) (Paris:ALIMP), a medical technology company specializing in vertebral and knee-surgery implants, today announces its schedule for the publication of financial information for 2021.

Dates*

2020 Full-Year Annual Revenue January 19, 2021

2020 Full-Year Results February 16, 2021

Annual General Meeting March 31, 2021

2021 First-Quarter Revenue April 20, 2021

2021 First-Half Revenue July 6, 2021

2021 First-Half Results September 21, 2021

2021 Third-Quarter Revenue October 12, 2021

(*): These dates can be subject to modifications. Press releases will be published after market close.

Upcoming financial event:

- 2020 annual revenue, Tuesday January 19, 2021 after market close*

