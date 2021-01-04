 

Sopra Banking Software Completes the Acquisition of Fidor Solutions, the Software Subsidiary and Digital Banking Specialist of Next-generation Bank Fidor Bank

Sopra Steria (Euronext Paris: SOP), a European leader in digital transformation, finalised on the 31st of December – via its subsidiary Sopra Banking Software, the acquisition of Fidor Solutions, the software subsidiary and digital banking specialist of next-generation bank Fidor Bank. The project had been announced on the 17th of November 2020.

This acquisition would significantly accelerate the pace of development and marketing of Sopra Banking Software’s digital solutions, in particular by augmenting the user features offered to banks through its Digital Banking Engagement Platform (DBEP) solutions.

Fidor Solutions is included in Sopra Steria’s scope of consolidation at 31 December 2020.

Upcoming events

Friday, 26 February 2021: Publication of 2020 annual results (before market) and presentation meeting

About Sopra Steria

Sopra Steria, a European leader in consulting, digital services and software development, helps its clients drive their digital transformation and obtain tangible and sustainable benefits. It provides end-to-end solutions to make large companies and organisations more competitive by combining in-depth knowledge of a wide range of business sectors and innovative technologies with a fully collaborative approach. Sopra Steria places people at the heart of everything it does and is committed to putting digital to work for its clients in order to build a positive future for all. With 46,000 employees in 25 countries, the Group generated revenue of €4.4 billion in 2019.

The world is how we shape it.

Sopra Steria (SOP) is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment A) – ISIN: FR0000050809
For more information, visit us at www.soprasteria.com

About Sopra Banking Software

Sopra Banking Software is the partner of choice for more than 1,500 financial institutions worldwide. The rich variety of our solutions, the strength of our conviction and our passion for innovation enable us to support our clients on a daily basis and in their future projects, as well as in their goals regarding financial inclusion. Our customers, based in over 80 countries around the world, benefit every day from our technologies and software, as well as the expertise of our 5,000 employees.

Sopra Banking Software is a subsidiary of the Sopra Steria Group, a European leader in consulting, digital services and software development. With more than 46,000 employees, the Sopra Steria Group generated a turnover of €4.43 billion in 2019.

For more information, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter & Instagram or visit www.soprabanking.com

About Fidor Solutions

Fidor Solutions is a fast-growing leader in open, digital banking technology solutions. It combines unparalleled expertise in advisory and cutting-edge technology to deliver highly customer-centric digital banking propositions across the globe.

While the movement for open and digital banking is in its infancy, Fidor Solutions stands apart with its ten years of experience in pioneering the use of APIs and designing, running and growing digital banks from zero to success. Organisations that partner with Fidor gain invaluable insights and learn how to avoid pitfalls, ensuring they engage in new ventures with minimal risk. Fidor Solutions’ unique approach ‘The Fidor Way’ helps financial organisations engage and build genuine relationships, understand data and earn customer loyalty while remaining relevant throughout the customer journey. Fidor Solutions specialises in solving major banking customer challenges through innovation, including onboarding, engagement, customer experience, digitalisation, financial inclusion and the creation of new business models such as marketplaces and platforms.

The fidorOS digital banking platform powers the most innovative financial organisations in Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

