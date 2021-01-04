 

Harris Williams Advises Knox Lane on its Strategic Investment in Fingerpaint

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised Knox Lane, a leading middle market investment firm focused on the consumer and services sectors, on its strategic investment in Fingerpaint, a full-service health and wellness marketing agency with five offices across the U.S. The transaction was led by Paul Hepper of the Harris Williams Healthcare & Life Sciences (HCLS) Group and Dan Linsalata of the firm’s Technology Group.

“Fingerpaint’s innovative approach to providing marketing services to pharmaceutical, rare disease and gene therapy clients has driven the company’s growth over the past 12 years,” said Paul Hepper, a managing director at Harris Williams. “Knox Lane will be a fantastic partner to Fingerpaint as it embarks on its next chapter.”

Dan Linsalata, a director at Harris Williams, added, “Knox Lane’s investment in Fingerpaint comes amidst deep investor interest in the technology-enabled pharma marketing services sector. This fragmented end market is benefitting from numerous positive tailwinds and firms with innovative offerings and strong backing will be well positioned for success.”

Formed in 2019 and based in San Francisco, Knox Lane is a middle market investment firm led by and comprised of a team of accomplished investors and operators with a shared work history and a strong track record of partnering with leading companies to accelerate transformational growth. Knox Lane employs an investor-operator mindset and seeks to provide support across a number of business components, including human capital, brand management, end-to-end digital transformation, sourcing, supply chain and logistics, strategic acquisitions and business development.

Independent by design, with integrated talent across five offices in New York, Pennsylvania, Arizona, New Jersey and California, Fingerpaint is built on a foundation of empathy and at its core is committed to creating and executing meaningful brand experiences for healthcare providers, care partners and patients. In 2020, Fingerpaint acquired 1798, a market access and commercialization firm located in La Jolla, California, adding to its portfolio of services in support of biopharma customers. The agency also launched Photo 51, a gene therapy consultancy. Fingerpaint was named 2019 Agency of the Year by Med Ad News, and in 2018, it won the Heart Award from Med Ad News for its commitment to philanthropy and social causes. Additionally, it has been on Inc. Magazine's list of the 5,000 Fastest-Growing Companies for the past seven years.

