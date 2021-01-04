WSFS Bank Continues to Expand Commercial Banking Team in Philadelphia with Addition of Three Experienced Relationship Managers

“These additions to our Commercial Banking team are part of our strategic investment in the Philadelphia region and part of our commitment to help fuel its economic growth,” said Steve Clark, Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Banking Officer. “Adding depth to our talent bench will offer Customers a diverse and well-rounded team with deep local market knowledge.”

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSFS Bank, the primary subsidiary of WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS), today announced the further expansion of its Commercial Banking team in the Greater Philadelphia region with the addition of three Commercial Lending Relationship Managers. Kimberly Godshall, Duane Lacsamana and Scott Woll, Jr. join the WSFS team, reporting to Patrick Fisher, Senior Vice President, Philadelphia Team Lead – Commercial Banking.

Godshall has nearly 25 years of experience in banking and financial services. She was most recently Senior Vice President, Principal Relationship Manager at Wells Fargo, where she developed and managed a business banking portfolio and worked cross-functionally on client needs for commercial lines of credit, mortgages, treasury management and loans. She received her B.S. in business administration and finance from Susquehanna University, Sigmund Weis School of Business, and her MBA in business administration, accounting, from Temple University, Fox School of Business.

Lacsamana joins WSFS with more than a decade of experience in commercial banking. Most recently, he served as Vice President, Principal Relationship Manager at Wells Fargo, where he acquired new clients, built robust relationships, provided cash flow solutions, and managed a portfolio of businesses in the tri-state area. He received his B.A. in finance, management, and international business from Villanova University and serves as the Finance Chair and Treasurer for the Uplift Center for Grieving Children.

Woll, Jr. has 16 years of experience as a commercial banking relationship manager. Prior to joining WSFS, he was the Vice President, Commercial Relationship Manager at Wells Fargo, where he was responsible for the development and cultivation of new business, providing lending and cash flow solutions and managing a portfolio of loans, treasury services and deposits in the Greater Philadelphia region. He received his B.S. in finance and economics from the University of Delaware and his MBA in finance from Rutgers University.

About WSFS Financial Corporation

WSFS Financial Corporation is a multi-billion-dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally managed bank and trust company headquartered in Delaware and the Greater Philadelphia region. As of September 30, 2020, WSFS Financial Corporation had $13.8 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $23.1 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 115 offices, 90 of which are banking offices, located in Pennsylvania (54), Delaware (43), New Jersey (16), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Cash Connect, Cypress Capital Management, LLC, Christiana Trust Company of Delaware, NewLane Finance, Powdermill Financial Solutions, West Capital Management, WSFS Institutional Services, WSFS Mortgage, and WSFS Wealth Investments. Serving the Greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.

Media Contact: Kyle Babcock

215-864-1795

kbabcock@wsfsbank.com