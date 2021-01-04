 

Safe Orthopaedics Launches SORA, The Virtual Operating Room Assistant For Spine Surgery

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.01.2021, 17:35  |  49   |   |   

  • A breakthrough innovation for surgeons and hospital managers
  • A smart and evolutive multifunction platform for inventory management, data transmission, product support and real-time intervention assistance
  • Deployment in early 2021 with the financial support of Bpifrance

Éragny-sur-Oise, France, January 4th, 2021, 17h35 CET - Safe Orthopaedics (FR0013467123 - ALSAF), a company specializing in the design, manufacturing and marketing of single-use technologies for spinal surgeries, delivering the safest treatment for spinal fractures urgently treated announces the launch of the Safe Operating Room Assistant (SORA). A first for the Orthopaedics market, SORA will automatically manage the inventory, traceability, and replenishment of Safe Orthopaedics products and allow virtual assistance of operating room teams.
The process of receiving, storing and preparing orthopedic implants and instruments is complex and costly for all hospitals. Since Safe Orthopaedics has developed the ready-to-use technologies model, the surgical process has been optimized, as published by the Kremlin-Bicètre and Saint Etienne hospitals. Based on worldwide customers’ requests, Safe Orthopaedics has designed and validated its first generation of SORA. This medical trolley stores Safe Orthopaedics devices, is equipped with a web-connected touch-screen and can be easily transferred from storage areas to operating room for offering three main functions:

  1. Assisted selection of implants & instruments in the operating room: Via the touch-screen and proprietary software developed by Safe Orthopaedics, the medical staff will choose the product as needed in the operating room. SORA selects and delivers the correct instrumentation and implants, avoiding product selection errors.  SORA will track the lot numbers of and products used and ensure all relevant hospital departments are aware of what has been implanted.
  2. Virtual assistance of surgeons and medical staff: The surgical documentation of all technologies contained into SORA is accessible through the software and on-line assisted surgical support.  Like all manufacturers, Safe Orthopaedics provides surgical technique education and surgical support to surgeons and nurses in order to use safe Orthopaedics in the safest and most efficient way. Because access into the operating room is more and more limited, Safe Orthopaedics can offer  virtual support via the interactive touch-screen of SORA.  Sales and marketing experts from Safe Orthopaedics can be virtually invited and answer queries before, during and after surgeries.
  3. Automatic replenishment of devices and support of inventory management:  By utilizing SORA’s automated ordering processes, Safe Orthopaedics expects to reduce the lead-time of delivery after each surgery, improve surgery planning and reduce the hospitals logistics times, resources and costs.
Seite 1 von 3
Safe Orthopaedics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Safe Orthopaedics Launches SORA, The Virtual Operating Room Assistant For Spine Surgery A breakthrough innovation for surgeons and hospital managersA smart and evolutive multifunction platform for inventory management, data transmission, product support and real-time intervention assistanceDeployment in early 2021 with the financial …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Dentsply Sirona Acquires Byte, a Leading Direct-to-Consumer, Doctor-Directed Clear Aligner Company
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
REMINDER: CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on January 6 to Provide Timelines for Clinical and Regulatory Developments, ...
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces $15.7 Million Equity Investment by Asia Partner Ocumension ...
Centerra Gold Announces New Corporate Credit Facility
Zomedica Appoints Robert Cohen CEO as Company Nears Commercialization of TRUFORMA
McEwen Mining: 2020 Full Year and Q4 Production Results
Emerging Markets Report: Taking Kontrol
ArcAroma AB: 210104 Breakthrough for ArcAroma in China, partner up with ZhongWu, market leader in China to ...
Titel
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
Argo Blockchain Applies to Trade on the OTCQB Venture Market in the US
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
FDA Accepts Protocol for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Manganese Replaces Cobalt Helping Tesla Benefit from it's New Technology - Report by Manganese X ...
Nevada Copper Completes Key Underground Milestone
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.12.20
First drawing of a tranche of OCEANE from the bond financing line announced on December 17, 2020
17.12.20
Financing agreement of a total par value of €8.4 million and subvention of €800 000 received as part of the Recovery plan and the « Industrial Investment Support to the Territories » Program