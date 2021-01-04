Safe Orthopaedics Launches SORA, The Virtual Operating Room Assistant For Spine Surgery
- A breakthrough innovation for surgeons and hospital managers
- A smart and evolutive multifunction platform for inventory management, data transmission, product support and real-time intervention assistance
- Deployment in early 2021 with the financial support of Bpifrance
Éragny-sur-Oise, France, January 4th, 2021, 17h35 CET - Safe Orthopaedics (FR0013467123 - ALSAF), a company specializing in the design, manufacturing and marketing of
single-use technologies for spinal surgeries, delivering the safest treatment for spinal fractures urgently treated announces the launch of the Safe Operating Room Assistant (SORA). A first for the
Orthopaedics market, SORA will automatically manage the inventory, traceability, and replenishment of Safe Orthopaedics products and allow virtual assistance of operating room teams.
The process of receiving, storing and preparing orthopedic implants and instruments is complex and costly for all hospitals. Since Safe Orthopaedics has developed the ready-to-use technologies model, the surgical process has been optimized, as published by the Kremlin-Bicètre and Saint Etienne hospitals. Based on worldwide customers’ requests, Safe Orthopaedics has designed and validated its first generation of SORA. This medical trolley stores Safe Orthopaedics devices, is equipped with a web-connected touch-screen and can be easily transferred from storage areas to operating room for offering three main functions:
- Assisted selection of implants & instruments in the operating room: Via the touch-screen and proprietary software developed by Safe Orthopaedics, the medical staff will choose the product as needed in the operating room. SORA selects and delivers the correct instrumentation and implants, avoiding product selection errors. SORA will track the lot numbers of and products used and ensure all relevant hospital departments are aware of what has been implanted.
- Virtual assistance of surgeons and medical staff: The surgical documentation of all technologies contained into SORA is accessible through the software and on-line assisted surgical support. Like all manufacturers, Safe Orthopaedics provides surgical technique education and surgical support to surgeons and nurses in order to use safe Orthopaedics in the safest and most efficient way. Because access into the operating room is more and more limited, Safe Orthopaedics can offer virtual support via the interactive touch-screen of SORA. Sales and marketing experts from Safe Orthopaedics can be virtually invited and answer queries before, during and after surgeries.
- Automatic replenishment of devices and support of inventory management: By utilizing SORA’s automated ordering processes, Safe Orthopaedics expects to reduce the lead-time of delivery after each surgery, improve surgery planning and reduce the hospitals logistics times, resources and costs.
