Safe Orthopaedics Launches SORA, The Virtual Operating Room Assistant For Spine Surgery

A breakthrough innovation for surgeons and hospital managers

A smart and evolutive multifunction platform for inventory management, data transmission, product support and real-time intervention assistance

Deployment in early 2021 with the financial support of Bpifrance

Éragny-sur-Oise, France, January 4th, 2021, 17h35 CET - Safe Orthopaedics (FR0013467123 - ALSAF), a company specializing in the design, manufacturing and marketing of single-use technologies for spinal surgeries, delivering the safest treatment for spinal fractures urgently treated announces the launch of the Safe Operating Room Assistant (SORA). A first for the Orthopaedics market, SORA will automatically manage the inventory, traceability, and replenishment of Safe Orthopaedics products and allow virtual assistance of operating room teams.

The process of receiving, storing and preparing orthopedic implants and instruments is complex and costly for all hospitals. Since Safe Orthopaedics has developed the ready-to-use technologies model, the surgical process has been optimized, as published by the Kremlin-Bicètre and Saint Etienne hospitals. Based on worldwide customers’ requests, Safe Orthopaedics has designed and validated its first generation of SORA. This medical trolley stores Safe Orthopaedics devices, is equipped with a web-connected touch-screen and can be easily transferred from storage areas to operating room for offering three main functions: