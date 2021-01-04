EQS-Adhoc Key Figures 31.12.2020
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: HBM Healthcare Investments AG / Key word(s): Monthly Figures
in CHF
Performance in %
31.12.2020
MTD
FYTD
CYTD
NAV
CHF 293.21
1.8
44.5
36.7
Share Price
CHF 305.00
6.8
64.6
40.5
Total Net Assets (in million)
2'040
MTD Month to Date
FYTD Financial Year to Date (since 1.4.2020)
CYTD Calendar Year to Date (since 1.1.2020)
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HBM Healthcare Investments AG
|Bundesplatz 1
|6300 Zug
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41438887171
|Fax:
|+41438887172
|E-mail:
|info@hbmhealthcare.com
|Internet:
|https://www.hbmhealthcare.com
|ISIN:
|CH0012627250
|Valor:
|1262725
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
