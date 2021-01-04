 

EQS-Adhoc Key Figures 31.12.2020

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: HBM Healthcare Investments AG / Key word(s): Monthly Figures
Key Figures 31.12.2020

04-Jan-2021 / 17:56 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

in CHF

Performance in %

 

31.12.2020

MTD

FYTD

CYTD

NAV

CHF 293.21

1.8

44.5

36.7

Share Price

CHF 305.00

6.8

64.6

40.5

Total Net Assets (in million)

2'040

 

 

 

 

MTD      Month to Date
FYTD     Financial Year to Date (since 1.4.2020)
CYTD    Calendar Year to Date (since 1.1.2020)


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: HBM Healthcare Investments AG
Bundesplatz 1
6300 Zug
Switzerland
Phone: +41438887171
Fax: +41438887172
E-mail: info@hbmhealthcare.com
Internet: https://www.hbmhealthcare.com
ISIN: CH0012627250
Valor: 1262725
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1158363

 
1158363  04-Jan-2021 CET/CEST

ZeitTitel
17.12.20
DGAP-News: Börsengänge von Bioatla und Seer steigern den inneren Wert je Aktie von HBM Healthcare Investments (deutsch)
17.12.20
EQS-News: Börsengänge von Bioatla und Seer steigern den inneren Wert je Aktie von HBM Healthcare Investments
17.12.20
EQS-News: IPOs of Bioatla and Seer boost HBM Healthcare Investments' net asset value per share

ZeitTitel
14.09.20
21
HBM Healthcare