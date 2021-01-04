 

SpineGuard Announces Its 2021 Financial Calendar

SpineGuard (Paris:ALSGD) (FR0011464452 – ALSGD), an innovative company that designs, develops, and markets disposable medical devices intended to secure the placement of implants in the skeleton, announced today its schedule for the publication of financial information for 2021.

Event

Date*

2020 Full-Year Sales

January 27, 2021

2020 Full-Year Results

April 8, 2021

2021 First-Quarter Sales

April 15, 2021

Annual Shareholders Meeting

June 9, 2021

2021 First-Half Sales

July 7, 2021

2021 First-Half Results

September 15, 2021

2021 Third-Quarter Sales

October 14, 2021

Note (*): Press releases are published after stock market closes. This information is subject to modification.

About SpineGuard
 Founded in 2009 in France and the USA by Pierre Jérôme and Stéphane Bette, SpineGuard is an innovative company deploying its proprietary radiation-free real time sensing technology DSG (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) to secure and streamline the placement of implants in the skeleton. SpineGuard designs, develops and markets medical devices that have been used in over 80,000 surgical procedures worldwide. Sixteen studies published in peer-reviewed scientific journals have demonstrated the multiple benefits DSG offers to patients, surgeons, surgical staff and hospitals. Building on these solid fundamentals and several strategic partnerships, SpineGuard has expanded its technology platform in a disruptive innovation: the « smart » pedicle screw launched late 2017 and is broadening the scope of applications in dental implantology and surgical robotics. DSG was co-invented by Maurice Bourlion, Ph.D., Ciaran Bolger, M.D., Ph.D., and Alain Vanquaethem, Biomedical Engineer.

For further information, visit www.spineguard.com

Disclaimer
 The SpineGuard securities may not be offered or sold in the United States as they have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or any United States state securities laws, and SpineGuard does not intend to make a public offer of its securities in the United States. This is an announcement and not a prospectus, and the information contained herein does and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities referred to herein in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or exemption from registration.

Disclaimer

