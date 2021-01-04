Carrefour Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares, provided pursuant to article L.233-8 II of the Code de commerce (French Commercial Code) and article 223-16 of the Règlement général de l’Autorité des marchés financiers
|
Date
|
Total number of
Real number of voting
rights (excluding
treasury shares)
Theoretical number of
voting rights (including
treasury shares)*
31 December 2020
817 623 840
1 030 259 295
1 039 716 834
*Pursuant to article 223-11 of the Règlement Général de l’Autorité des marchés financiers.
CARREFOUR
French société anonyme with a share capital of 2 044 059 600 €
Registered office: 93 avenue de Paris 91300 Massy – France
Registered at the Commercial and Companies Registry under number 652 014 051
