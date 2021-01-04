CARREFOUR French société anonyme with a share capital of 2 044 059 600 € Registered office: 93 avenue de Paris 91300 Massy – France Registered at the Commercial and Companies Registry under number 652 014 051

* Pursuant to article 223-11 of the Règlement Général de l’Autorité des marchés financiers.

Carrefour Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares, provided pursuant to article L.233-8 II of the Code de commerce (French Commercial Code) and article 223-16 of the Règlement général de l’Autorité des marchés financiers

Regulatory News: Carrefour (Paris:CA): Date Total number of issued shares Real number of voting rights (excluding treasury shares) Theoretical number of voting rights (including treasury shares)* 31 December 2020 817 623 840 1 030 259 295 1 039 716 …



