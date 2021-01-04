Mr Christophe Nobileau, Chairman of the Management Board said: " On behalf of all the Group's employees and the Management Board, I am delighted with this appointment, which recognises John's involvement and, above all, his successes at Focus Home Interactive. Through this appointment to this key position, we are demonstrating our willingness to pursue and accelerate the development of the Company, and thus take Focus Home Interactive to a new stage in its growth”.

Mr. John Bert holds a Master's degree in Economics from the University Panthéon Sorbonne. He has more than 20 years of experience in the video game industry. He joined Focus Home Interactive in 2000. A minority shareholder of the Group, he has been Chief Operating Officer since 2018. He is a member of the Management Board as well as the Executive Committee of Focus Home Interactive and sits on the Boards of Directors of SELL (Syndicat des éditeurs de logiciels de Loisirs) and Capital Games (Association representing video game companies in the Ile de France region).

About Focus Home Interactive

FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE is a leading French publisher of video games. Its vocation is to support leading international studios in the development, production monitoring, marketing, sales and financing of their projects. As a publisher of strong brands such as The Surge, Vampyr, Mudrunner, and A Plague Tale: Innocence, the Group generated revenues of €143 million in 2019/20, up 13% compared to the previous comparable period. FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE generates more than 90% of its sales internationally. For additional information, visit www.focus-home.com

