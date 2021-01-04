 

Nexity raises its guidance

Paris, 4 January 2021, 5:45 p.m. CET

 

Nexity performed better than expected under the second lockdown, and its business activity was less affected during Q4 2020 than expected. In particular, signed notarial deeds of sale and progress on construction sites stayed at satisfactory levels. In Commercial Real Estate, business was boosted by the marketing of major programmes, including Reiwa in Saint-Ouen (Seine-Saint-Denis), the eco-business park in La Garenne-Colombes (Hauts-de-Seine), and Network II in Bagneux (Hauts-de-Seine).

Based on these elements, the Group has raised the guidance announced on 28 October when it reported its business activity and revenue for the first nine months of 2020:

  • New home reservations for 2020 is to be equivalent to that of 2019 and above the estimated 20,000 units anticipated, supporting a strong increase in its market share.
     
  • Order intake for Commercial Real Estate reaching a record high in 2020, totalling €1.5 billion.
     
  • Nexity is now aiming for revenue of around €4.7 billion in 2020 (instead of at least €4.2 billion), with a current operating margin of more than 5% (instead of around 5%) and for 2021, on a like-for-like basis, revenue of around €4.7 billion with a current operating margin above 7%.
     
  • Net financial debt (before lease liabilities) less than €800 million at 31 December 2020 (instead of less than €1.2 billion).
     
  • Development pipeline (backlog + land under options) of around €20 billion at year-end 2020.

             

FINANCIAL CALENDAR

2020 annual results (after market close) Wednesday, 24 February 2021
Q1 2021 revenue and business activity (after market close) Wednesday, 28 April 2021
2021 Shareholders’ Meeting Wednesday, 19 May 2021
2021 interim results (after market close) Wednesday, 28 July 2021

The information, assumptions and estimates that the Company could reasonably use to determine its targets are subject to change or modification, notably due to economic, financial and competitive uncertainties. Furthermore, it is possible that some of the risks described in Section 2 of the Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF under number D.20-0280 on 9 April 2020, as revised by an amendment filed with the AMF on 28 April 2020, could have an impact on the Group’s operations and the Company’s ability to achieve its targets. Accordingly, the Company cannot give any assurance as to whether it will achieve its stated targets, and makes no commitment or undertaking to update or otherwise revise this information.

