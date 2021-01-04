Crédit Agricole S.A. announces the signature of an agreement for the sale of its Romanian subsidiary Crédit Agricole Bank Romania S.A. to Vista Bank Romania S.A.

In line with its strategy, Crédit Agricole S.A. announces today the signature of an agreement to sell Crédit Agricole Bank Romania S.A. to the Romanian bank Vista Bank Romania S.A. Completion of the transaction, which is subject to clearance from the relevant Romanian authorities (the National Bank of Romania and the Romanian Competition Council), is expected to occur in the first half of 2021.

This transaction has no significant impact on Crédit Agricole S.A.’s solvency ratios.

UniCredit S.p.A. and Clifford Chance Romania Law firm are CASA’s advisors in this transaction.

