 

Number of voting rights as of December 31, 2020

Nicox SA
Société anonyme with a registered capital of € 37,030,335

Head Office:
DRAKKAR D 2405 route des Dolines 06560 Valbonne Sophia-Antipolis 
R.C.S. GRASSE 403.942.642

On January 4, 2021,

MONTHLY PUBLICATION OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES COMPOSING THE SHARE CAPITAL AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS

(Article L.233-8 II of the Code de Commerce and Articles 221-1 and 223-16 of the Règlement général of the l’AMF)

  As of December 31, 2020
Total number of shares composing the share capital 37,030,335
Total number of voting rights 37,030,335
Total number of voting rights, calculated based on the total number of shares, including the shares deprived of voting rights 37,030,335

www.nicox.com
Phone: +33 4-97-24-53-00
Fax : +33 4-97-24-53-99

 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.12.20
Nicox’s Partner Ocumension Therapeutics Initiates ZERVIATE Phase 3 Clinical Trial in China
22.12.20
Nicox’s Licensee Bausch + Lomb Secures Approval of VYZULTA in Colombia
15.12.20
Nicox Initiates Phase 2b Trial of NCX 4251, a Potential First-in-Class Treatment for Blepharitis
11.12.20
Nicox’s Partner Fera Pharmaceuticals to Investigate Naproxcinod as Potential Covid-19 Adjuvant Treatment