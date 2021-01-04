 

Marel Changes to market making agreements with Íslandsbanki hf. and Kvika banki hf. on Nasdaq Iceland

04.01.2021, 17:56  |  24   |   |   

Changes have been made to market making agreements dated 21 February 2020 between Marel hf. and Íslandsbanki hf. and Kvika banki hf. as market makers for Marel shares on Nasdaq Iceland. The changes entail that daily bid and ask offers of each market maker will be for a minimum of 30,000 shares instead of 40,000 shares before.

The change is effective as of 5 January 2021.

Investor Relations

For further information, please contact Marel Investor Relations via email IR@marel.com and tel. +354 563 8001.

About Marel

Marel (NASDAQ: MAREL; AEX: MAREL) is a leading global provider of advanced food processing equipment, systems, software and services to the poultry, meat and fish industries. Following the closing of the TREIF acquisition on 8 October 2020, Marel has around 7,000 employees in over 30 countries. In 2019, Marel delivered EUR 1.3 billion in revenues, and invests around 6% of revenues in innovation annually. By continuously transforming food processing, Marel enables its customers to increase yield and throughput, ensure food safety and improve sustainability in food production. Marel was listed on NASDAQ Iceland in 1992 and dual-listed on Euronext Amsterdam in June 2019.



