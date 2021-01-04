Changes have been made to market making agreements dated 21 February 2020 between Marel hf. and Íslandsbanki hf. and Kvika banki hf. as market makers for Marel shares on Nasdaq Iceland. The changes entail that daily bid and ask offers of each market maker will be for a minimum of 30,000 shares instead of 40,000 shares before.



The change is effective as of 5 January 2021.