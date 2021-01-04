 

COFACE SA Disclosure of trading in own shares (excluding the liquidity agreement) made between 28 December 2020 and 31 December 2020

Paris, 4th January 2021 – 17:45

COFACE SA: Disclosure of trading in own shares (excluding the liquidity agreement) made between 28 December 2020 and 31 December 2020



Pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse1

The main features of the 2020-2021 Share Buyback Program have been published on the Company’s website (http://www.coface.com/Investors/Disclosure-requirements, under “Own share transactions”) and are also described in the Registration Document. This information shall be completed with the press release of 26 October 2020.

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Trading session
of (Date) 		Transaction Number of
shares 		Weighted
average price 		Gross amount MIC Code Purpose of
 buyback 		 
 
Total 28/12/2020 15,000 8.4893 € 127,340 XPAR Cancellation  
15,000 8.4893 € 127,340 €    
Total 29/12/2020 14,000 8.4326 € 118,057 XPAR Cancellation  
14,000 8.4326 € 118,057 €    
Total 30/12/2020 15,000 8.3841 € 125,762 XPAR Cancellation  
15,000 8.3841 € 125,762 €    
Total 31/12/2020 7,500 8.2285 € 61,714 XPAR Cancellation  
7,500 8.2285 € 61,714 €    
Total 28/12/2020 - 31/12/2020 51,500 8.4053 € 432,872 €   Cancellation  


Detail transaction by transaction

Trading session
of (Date) 		Transaction Number of
 shares 		Weighted
average price 		Gross amount MIC Code Purpose of
 buyback 		 
 
28/12/2020 Purchase 491 8.6200 € 4,232.42 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/12/2020 Purchase 24 8.6200 € 206.88 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/12/2020 Purchase 528 8.6100 € 4,546.08 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/12/2020 Purchase 396 8.5700 € 3,393.72 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/12/2020 Purchase 186 8.5700 € 1,594.02 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/12/2020 Purchase 396 8.5800 € 3,397.68 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/12/2020 Purchase 538 8.5700 € 4,610.66 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/12/2020 Purchase 240 8.5300 € 2,047.20 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/12/2020 Purchase 240 8.5500 € 2,052.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/12/2020 Purchase 158 8.5500 € 1,350.90 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/12/2020 Purchase 389 8.5400 € 3,322.06 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/12/2020 Purchase 401 8.5400 € 3,424.54 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/12/2020 Purchase 429 8.4500 € 3,625.05 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/12/2020 Purchase 472 8.4700 € 3,997.84 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/12/2020 Purchase 500 8.4700 € 4,235.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/12/2020 Purchase 28 8.4700 € 237.16 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/12/2020 Purchase 200 8.4800 € 1,696.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/12/2020 Purchase 100 8.4800 € 848.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/12/2020 Purchase 354 8.4800 € 3,001.92 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/12/2020 Purchase 406 8.4900 € 3,446.94 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/12/2020 Purchase 81 8.4800 € 686.88 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/12/2020 Purchase 370 8.4800 € 3,137.60 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/12/2020 Purchase 1,000 8.4700 € 8,470.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/12/2020 Purchase 602 8.4700 € 5,098.94 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/12/2020 Purchase 9 8.4800 € 76.32 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/12/2020 Purchase 73 8.4800 € 619.04 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/12/2020 Purchase 8 8.4800 € 67.84 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/12/2020 Purchase 314 8.4800 € 2,662.72 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/12/2020 Purchase 742 8.4800 € 6,292.16 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/12/2020 Purchase 137 8.4800 € 1,161.76 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/12/2020 Purchase 429 8.4600 € 3,629.34 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/12/2020 Purchase 500 8.4600 € 4,230.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/12/2020 Purchase 19 8.4600 € 160.74 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/12/2020 Purchase 171 8.4600 € 1,446.66 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/12/2020 Purchase 2 8.4600 € 16.92 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/12/2020 Purchase 191 8.4600 € 1,615.86 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/12/2020 Purchase 67 8.4600 € 566.82 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/12/2020 Purchase 50 8.4600 € 423.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/12/2020 Purchase 500 8.4600 € 4,230.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/12/2020 Purchase 148 8.4600 € 1,252.08 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/12/2020 Purchase 111 8.4600 € 939.06 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/12/2020 Purchase 594 8.4400 € 5,013.36 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/12/2020 Purchase 406 8.4400 € 3,426.64 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/12/2020 Purchase 404 8.4200 € 3,401.68 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/12/2020 Purchase 575 8.4200 € 4,841.50 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/12/2020 Purchase 21 8.4200 € 176.82 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/12/2020 Purchase 800 8.4300 € 6,744.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/12/2020 Purchase 3 8.4300 € 25.29 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/12/2020 Purchase 197 8.4300 € 1,660.71 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/12/2020 Purchase 89 8.5100 € 757.39 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/12/2020 Purchase 385 8.5100 € 3,276.35 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/12/2020 Purchase 384 8.5000 € 3,264.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/12/2020 Purchase 390 8.4900 € 3,311.10 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/12/2020 Purchase 398 8.4600 € 3,367.08 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/12/2020 Purchase 644 8.5100 € 5,480.44 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/12/2020 Purchase 348 8.5200 € 2,964.96 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/12/2020 Purchase 20 8.5200 € 170.40 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/12/2020 Purchase 182 8.5200 € 1,550.64 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/12/2020 Purchase 214 8.5200 € 1,823.28 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/12/2020 Purchase 493 8.4800 € 4,180.64 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/12/2020 Purchase 376 8.4400 € 3,173.44 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/12/2020 Purchase 1,000 8.4300 € 8,430.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/12/2020 Purchase 422 8.4100 € 3,549.02 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/12/2020 Purchase 336 8.4400 € 2,835.84 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/12/2020 Purchase 422 8.4400 € 3,561.68 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/12/2020 Purchase 545 8.4400 € 4,599.80 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/12/2020 Purchase 361 8.4600 € 3,054.06 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/12/2020 Purchase 87 8.4300 € 733.41 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/12/2020 Purchase 482 8.4300 € 4,063.26 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/12/2020 Purchase 392 8.4400 € 3,308.48 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/12/2020 Purchase 540 8.4200 € 4,546.80 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/12/2020 Purchase 384 8.4000 € 3,225.60 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/12/2020 Purchase 367 8.3800 € 3,075.46 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/12/2020 Purchase 361 8.3800 € 3,025.18 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/12/2020 Purchase 76 8.3800 € 636.88 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/12/2020 Purchase 371 8.3800 € 3,108.98 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/12/2020 Purchase 143 8.3900 € 1,199.77 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/12/2020 Purchase 138 8.3900 € 1,157.82 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/12/2020 Purchase 128 8.3900 € 1,073.92 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/12/2020 Purchase 128 8.3900 € 1,073.92 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/12/2020 Purchase 394 8.4000 € 3,309.60 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/12/2020 Purchase 380 8.4000 € 3,192.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/12/2020 Purchase 186 8.4000 € 1,562.40 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/12/2020 Purchase 434 8.4000 € 3,645.60 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/12/2020 Purchase 18 8.3800 € 150.84 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/12/2020 Purchase 503 8.3800 € 4,215.14 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/12/2020 Purchase 135 8.3800 € 1,131.30 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/12/2020 Purchase 237 8.3900 € 1,988.43 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/12/2020 Purchase 17 8.3900 € 142.63 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/12/2020 Purchase 90 8.3900 € 755.10 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/12/2020 Purchase 780 8.3800 € 6,536.40 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/12/2020 Purchase 220 8.4000 € 1,848.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
30/12/2020 Purchase 410 8.4300 € 3,456.30 € XPAR Cancellation  
30/12/2020 Purchase 196 8.3900 € 1,644.44 € XPAR Cancellation  
30/12/2020 Purchase 188 8.3900 € 1,577.32 € XPAR Cancellation  
30/12/2020 Purchase 495 8.4600 € 4,187.70 € XPAR Cancellation  
30/12/2020 Purchase 624 8.5100 € 5,310.24 € XPAR Cancellation  
30/12/2020 Purchase 114 8.5100 € 970.14 € XPAR Cancellation  
30/12/2020 Purchase 491 8.5000 € 4,173.50 € XPAR Cancellation  
30/12/2020 Purchase 4 8.4600 € 33.84 € XPAR Cancellation  
30/12/2020 Purchase 788 8.4600 € 6,666.48 € XPAR Cancellation  
30/12/2020 Purchase 664 8.4300 € 5,597.52 € XPAR Cancellation  
30/12/2020 Purchase 665 8.4300 € 5,605.95 € XPAR Cancellation  
30/12/2020 Purchase 402 8.4100 € 3,380.82 € XPAR Cancellation  
30/12/2020 Purchase 35 8.4100 € 294.35 € XPAR Cancellation  
30/12/2020 Purchase 83 8.3700 € 694.71 € XPAR Cancellation  
30/12/2020 Purchase 313 8.3700 € 2,619.81 € XPAR Cancellation  
30/12/2020 Purchase 425 8.3700 € 3,557.25 € XPAR Cancellation  
30/12/2020 Purchase 813 8.3500 € 6,788.55 € XPAR Cancellation  
30/12/2020 Purchase 187 8.3500 € 1,561.45 € XPAR Cancellation  
30/12/2020 Purchase 685 8.3600 € 5,726.60 € XPAR Cancellation  
30/12/2020 Purchase 315 8.3600 € 2,633.40 € XPAR Cancellation  
30/12/2020 Purchase 411 8.3500 € 3,431.85 € XPAR Cancellation  
30/12/2020 Purchase 312 8.3500 € 2,605.20 € XPAR Cancellation  
30/12/2020 Purchase 253 8.3500 € 2,112.55 € XPAR Cancellation  
30/12/2020 Purchase 512 8.3700 € 4,285.44 € XPAR Cancellation  
30/12/2020 Purchase 396 8.3500 € 3,306.60 € XPAR Cancellation  
30/12/2020 Purchase 274 8.3500 € 2,287.90 € XPAR Cancellation  
30/12/2020 Purchase 330 8.3500 € 2,755.50 € XPAR Cancellation  
30/12/2020 Purchase 378 8.3600 € 3,160.08 € XPAR Cancellation  
30/12/2020 Purchase 323 8.3500 € 2,697.05 € XPAR Cancellation  
30/12/2020 Purchase 677 8.3500 € 5,652.95 € XPAR Cancellation  
30/12/2020 Purchase 181 8.3500 € 1,511.35 € XPAR Cancellation  
30/12/2020 Purchase 293 8.3500 € 2,446.55 € XPAR Cancellation  
30/12/2020 Purchase 47 8.3300 € 391.51 € XPAR Cancellation  
30/12/2020 Purchase 261 8.3300 € 2,174.13 € XPAR Cancellation  
30/12/2020 Purchase 692 8.3300 € 5,764.36 € XPAR Cancellation  
30/12/2020 Purchase 512 8.3300 € 4,264.96 € XPAR Cancellation  
30/12/2020 Purchase 99 8.3400 € 825.66 € XPAR Cancellation  
30/12/2020 Purchase 601 8.3400 € 5,012.34 € XPAR Cancellation  
30/12/2020 Purchase 551 8.3400 € 4,595.34 € XPAR Cancellation  
31/12/2020 Purchase 465 8.2000 € 3,813.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
31/12/2020 Purchase 15 8.2100 € 123.15 € XPAR Cancellation  
31/12/2020 Purchase 601 8.2100 € 4,934.21 € XPAR Cancellation  
31/12/2020 Purchase 618 8.1900 € 5,061.42 € XPAR Cancellation  
31/12/2020 Purchase 500 8.2600 € 4,130.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
31/12/2020 Purchase 107 8.2600 € 883.82 € XPAR Cancellation  
31/12/2020 Purchase 372 8.2600 € 3,072.72 € XPAR Cancellation  
31/12/2020 Purchase 1 8.2700 € 8.27 € XPAR Cancellation  
31/12/2020 Purchase 285 8.2700 € 2,356.95 € XPAR Cancellation  
31/12/2020 Purchase 168 8.2600 € 1,387.68 € XPAR Cancellation  
31/12/2020 Purchase 32 8.2600 € 264.32 € XPAR Cancellation  
31/12/2020 Purchase 595 8.2600 € 4,914.70 € XPAR Cancellation  
31/12/2020 Purchase 511 8.2500 € 4,215.75 € XPAR Cancellation  
31/12/2020 Purchase 11 8.2600 € 90.86 € XPAR Cancellation  
31/12/2020 Purchase 485 8.2600 € 4,006.10 € XPAR Cancellation  
31/12/2020 Purchase 234 8.2300 € 1,925.82 € XPAR Cancellation  
31/12/2020 Purchase 2,500 8.2100 € 20,525.00 € XPAR Cancellation  


CONTACTS ANALYSTS / INVESTORS

 
Thomas JACQUET
T. +33 (0)1 49 02 12 58
thomas.jacquet@coface.com 		Benoit CHASTEL
T. +33 (0)1 49 02 22 28
benoit.chastel@coface.com
   

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2020/2021 (subject to change)
FY-2020 results: 10 February 2021 (after market close)
Q1-2021 results: 27 April 2021 (after market close)
Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting 2020: 12 May 2021
H1-2021 results: 28 July 2021 (after market close)
9M-2021 results: 28 October 2021 (after market close)

FINANCIAL INFORMATION
This press release, as well as COFACE SA’s integral regulatory information, can be found on the Group’s website:
http://www.coface.com/Investors

For regulated information on Alternative Performance Measures (APM),
please refer to our Interim Financial Report for S1-2020 and our 2019 Universal Registration Document.

 

Coface: for trade

With over 70 years of experience and the most extensive international network, Coface is a leader in trade credit insurance and adjacent specialty services, including Factoring, Single Risk insurance, Bonding and Information services. Coface’s experts work to the beat of the global economy, helping ~50,000 clients build successful, growing, and dynamic businesses across the world. Coface helps companies in their credit decisions. The Group's services and solutions strengthen their ability to sell by protecting them against the risks of non-payment in their domestic and export markets. In 2019, Coface employed ~4,250 people and registered a turnover of €1.5 billion.

www.coface.com

 

 


COFACE SA is quoted in Compartment A of Euronext Paris
Code ISIN: FR0010667147 / Mnémonique : COFA

 





1 Also in pursuant to Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (and updates); Article L.225-209 and seq. of the French Commercial Code; Article L.221-3, Article L.241-1 and seq. of the General Regulation of the French Market Authority (AMF); AMF Recommendation DOC-2017-04 Guide for issuers on their own shares transactions and for stabilization measures.



Attachment


