COFACE SA Disclosure of trading in own shares (excluding the liquidity agreement) made between 28 December 2020 and 31 December 2020
Paris, 4th January 2021 – 17:45
COFACE SA: Disclosure of trading in own shares (excluding the liquidity agreement) made between 28 December 2020 and 31 December 2020
Pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse1
The main features of the 2020-2021 Share Buyback Program have been published on the Company’s website (http://www.coface.com/Investors/Disclosure-requirements, under “Own share transactions”) and are also described in the Registration Document. This information shall be completed with the press release of 26 October 2020.
Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|
Trading session
of (Date)
|Transaction
|
Number of
shares
|
Weighted
average price
|Gross amount
|MIC Code
|
Purpose of
buyback
|Total 28/12/2020
|15,000
|8.4893 €
|127,340
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|15,000
|8.4893 €
|127,340 €
|Total 29/12/2020
|14,000
|8.4326 €
|118,057
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|14,000
|8.4326 €
|118,057 €
|Total 30/12/2020
|15,000
|8.3841 €
|125,762
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|15,000
|8.3841 €
|125,762 €
|Total 31/12/2020
|7,500
|8.2285 €
|61,714
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|7,500
|8.2285 €
|61,714 €
|Total 28/12/2020 - 31/12/2020
|51,500
|8.4053 €
|432,872 €
|Cancellation
Detail transaction by transaction
|
Trading session
of (Date)
|Transaction
|
Number of
shares
|
Weighted
average price
|Gross amount
|MIC Code
|
Purpose of
buyback
|28/12/2020
|Purchase
|491
|8.6200 €
|4,232.42 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|28/12/2020
|Purchase
|24
|8.6200 €
|206.88 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|28/12/2020
|Purchase
|528
|8.6100 €
|4,546.08 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|28/12/2020
|Purchase
|396
|8.5700 €
|3,393.72 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|28/12/2020
|Purchase
|186
|8.5700 €
|1,594.02 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|28/12/2020
|Purchase
|396
|8.5800 €
|3,397.68 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|28/12/2020
|Purchase
|538
|8.5700 €
|4,610.66 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|28/12/2020
|Purchase
|240
|8.5300 €
|2,047.20 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|28/12/2020
|Purchase
|240
|8.5500 €
|2,052.00 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|28/12/2020
|Purchase
|158
|8.5500 €
|1,350.90 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|28/12/2020
|Purchase
|389
|8.5400 €
|3,322.06 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|28/12/2020
|Purchase
|401
|8.5400 €
|3,424.54 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|28/12/2020
|Purchase
|429
|8.4500 €
|3,625.05 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|28/12/2020
|Purchase
|472
|8.4700 €
|3,997.84 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|28/12/2020
|Purchase
|500
|8.4700 €
|4,235.00 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|28/12/2020
|Purchase
|28
|8.4700 €
|237.16 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|28/12/2020
|Purchase
|200
|8.4800 €
|1,696.00 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|28/12/2020
|Purchase
|100
|8.4800 €
|848.00 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|28/12/2020
|Purchase
|354
|8.4800 €
|3,001.92 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|28/12/2020
|Purchase
|406
|8.4900 €
|3,446.94 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|28/12/2020
|Purchase
|81
|8.4800 €
|686.88 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|28/12/2020
|Purchase
|370
|8.4800 €
|3,137.60 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|28/12/2020
|Purchase
|1,000
|8.4700 €
|8,470.00 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|28/12/2020
|Purchase
|602
|8.4700 €
|5,098.94 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|28/12/2020
|Purchase
|9
|8.4800 €
|76.32 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|28/12/2020
|Purchase
|73
|8.4800 €
|619.04 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|28/12/2020
|Purchase
|8
|8.4800 €
|67.84 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|28/12/2020
|Purchase
|314
|8.4800 €
|2,662.72 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|28/12/2020
|Purchase
|742
|8.4800 €
|6,292.16 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|28/12/2020
|Purchase
|137
|8.4800 €
|1,161.76 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|28/12/2020
|Purchase
|429
|8.4600 €
|3,629.34 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|28/12/2020
|Purchase
|500
|8.4600 €
|4,230.00 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|28/12/2020
|Purchase
|19
|8.4600 €
|160.74 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|28/12/2020
|Purchase
|171
|8.4600 €
|1,446.66 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|28/12/2020
|Purchase
|2
|8.4600 €
|16.92 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|28/12/2020
|Purchase
|191
|8.4600 €
|1,615.86 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|28/12/2020
|Purchase
|67
|8.4600 €
|566.82 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|28/12/2020
|Purchase
|50
|8.4600 €
|423.00 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|28/12/2020
|Purchase
|500
|8.4600 €
|4,230.00 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|28/12/2020
|Purchase
|148
|8.4600 €
|1,252.08 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|28/12/2020
|Purchase
|111
|8.4600 €
|939.06 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|28/12/2020
|Purchase
|594
|8.4400 €
|5,013.36 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|28/12/2020
|Purchase
|406
|8.4400 €
|3,426.64 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|28/12/2020
|Purchase
|404
|8.4200 €
|3,401.68 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|28/12/2020
|Purchase
|575
|8.4200 €
|4,841.50 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|28/12/2020
|Purchase
|21
|8.4200 €
|176.82 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|28/12/2020
|Purchase
|800
|8.4300 €
|6,744.00 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|28/12/2020
|Purchase
|3
|8.4300 €
|25.29 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|28/12/2020
|Purchase
|197
|8.4300 €
|1,660.71 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|29/12/2020
|Purchase
|89
|8.5100 €
|757.39 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|29/12/2020
|Purchase
|385
|8.5100 €
|3,276.35 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|29/12/2020
|Purchase
|384
|8.5000 €
|3,264.00 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|29/12/2020
|Purchase
|390
|8.4900 €
|3,311.10 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|29/12/2020
|Purchase
|398
|8.4600 €
|3,367.08 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|29/12/2020
|Purchase
|644
|8.5100 €
|5,480.44 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|29/12/2020
|Purchase
|348
|8.5200 €
|2,964.96 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|29/12/2020
|Purchase
|20
|8.5200 €
|170.40 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|29/12/2020
|Purchase
|182
|8.5200 €
|1,550.64 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|29/12/2020
|Purchase
|214
|8.5200 €
|1,823.28 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|29/12/2020
|Purchase
|493
|8.4800 €
|4,180.64 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|29/12/2020
|Purchase
|376
|8.4400 €
|3,173.44 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|29/12/2020
|Purchase
|1,000
|8.4300 €
|8,430.00 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|29/12/2020
|Purchase
|422
|8.4100 €
|3,549.02 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|29/12/2020
|Purchase
|336
|8.4400 €
|2,835.84 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|29/12/2020
|Purchase
|422
|8.4400 €
|3,561.68 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|29/12/2020
|Purchase
|545
|8.4400 €
|4,599.80 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|29/12/2020
|Purchase
|361
|8.4600 €
|3,054.06 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|29/12/2020
|Purchase
|87
|8.4300 €
|733.41 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|29/12/2020
|Purchase
|482
|8.4300 €
|4,063.26 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|29/12/2020
|Purchase
|392
|8.4400 €
|3,308.48 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|29/12/2020
|Purchase
|540
|8.4200 €
|4,546.80 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|29/12/2020
|Purchase
|384
|8.4000 €
|3,225.60 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|29/12/2020
|Purchase
|367
|8.3800 €
|3,075.46 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|29/12/2020
|Purchase
|361
|8.3800 €
|3,025.18 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|29/12/2020
|Purchase
|76
|8.3800 €
|636.88 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|29/12/2020
|Purchase
|371
|8.3800 €
|3,108.98 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|29/12/2020
|Purchase
|143
|8.3900 €
|1,199.77 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|29/12/2020
|Purchase
|138
|8.3900 €
|1,157.82 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|29/12/2020
|Purchase
|128
|8.3900 €
|1,073.92 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|29/12/2020
|Purchase
|128
|8.3900 €
|1,073.92 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|29/12/2020
|Purchase
|394
|8.4000 €
|3,309.60 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|29/12/2020
|Purchase
|380
|8.4000 €
|3,192.00 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|29/12/2020
|Purchase
|186
|8.4000 €
|1,562.40 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|29/12/2020
|Purchase
|434
|8.4000 €
|3,645.60 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|29/12/2020
|Purchase
|18
|8.3800 €
|150.84 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|29/12/2020
|Purchase
|503
|8.3800 €
|4,215.14 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|29/12/2020
|Purchase
|135
|8.3800 €
|1,131.30 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|29/12/2020
|Purchase
|237
|8.3900 €
|1,988.43 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|29/12/2020
|Purchase
|17
|8.3900 €
|142.63 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|29/12/2020
|Purchase
|90
|8.3900 €
|755.10 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|29/12/2020
|Purchase
|780
|8.3800 €
|6,536.40 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|29/12/2020
|Purchase
|220
|8.4000 €
|1,848.00 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|30/12/2020
|Purchase
|410
|8.4300 €
|3,456.30 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|30/12/2020
|Purchase
|196
|8.3900 €
|1,644.44 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|30/12/2020
|Purchase
|188
|8.3900 €
|1,577.32 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|30/12/2020
|Purchase
|495
|8.4600 €
|4,187.70 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|30/12/2020
|Purchase
|624
|8.5100 €
|5,310.24 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|30/12/2020
|Purchase
|114
|8.5100 €
|970.14 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|30/12/2020
|Purchase
|491
|8.5000 €
|4,173.50 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|30/12/2020
|Purchase
|4
|8.4600 €
|33.84 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|30/12/2020
|Purchase
|788
|8.4600 €
|6,666.48 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|30/12/2020
|Purchase
|664
|8.4300 €
|5,597.52 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|30/12/2020
|Purchase
|665
|8.4300 €
|5,605.95 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|30/12/2020
|Purchase
|402
|8.4100 €
|3,380.82 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|30/12/2020
|Purchase
|35
|8.4100 €
|294.35 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|30/12/2020
|Purchase
|83
|8.3700 €
|694.71 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|30/12/2020
|Purchase
|313
|8.3700 €
|2,619.81 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|30/12/2020
|Purchase
|425
|8.3700 €
|3,557.25 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|30/12/2020
|Purchase
|813
|8.3500 €
|6,788.55 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|30/12/2020
|Purchase
|187
|8.3500 €
|1,561.45 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|30/12/2020
|Purchase
|685
|8.3600 €
|5,726.60 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|30/12/2020
|Purchase
|315
|8.3600 €
|2,633.40 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|30/12/2020
|Purchase
|411
|8.3500 €
|3,431.85 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|30/12/2020
|Purchase
|312
|8.3500 €
|2,605.20 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|30/12/2020
|Purchase
|253
|8.3500 €
|2,112.55 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|30/12/2020
|Purchase
|512
|8.3700 €
|4,285.44 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|30/12/2020
|Purchase
|396
|8.3500 €
|3,306.60 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|30/12/2020
|Purchase
|274
|8.3500 €
|2,287.90 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|30/12/2020
|Purchase
|330
|8.3500 €
|2,755.50 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|30/12/2020
|Purchase
|378
|8.3600 €
|3,160.08 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|30/12/2020
|Purchase
|323
|8.3500 €
|2,697.05 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|30/12/2020
|Purchase
|677
|8.3500 €
|5,652.95 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|30/12/2020
|Purchase
|181
|8.3500 €
|1,511.35 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|30/12/2020
|Purchase
|293
|8.3500 €
|2,446.55 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|30/12/2020
|Purchase
|47
|8.3300 €
|391.51 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|30/12/2020
|Purchase
|261
|8.3300 €
|2,174.13 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|30/12/2020
|Purchase
|692
|8.3300 €
|5,764.36 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|30/12/2020
|Purchase
|512
|8.3300 €
|4,264.96 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|30/12/2020
|Purchase
|99
|8.3400 €
|825.66 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|30/12/2020
|Purchase
|601
|8.3400 €
|5,012.34 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|30/12/2020
|Purchase
|551
|8.3400 €
|4,595.34 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|31/12/2020
|Purchase
|465
|8.2000 €
|3,813.00 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|31/12/2020
|Purchase
|15
|8.2100 €
|123.15 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|31/12/2020
|Purchase
|601
|8.2100 €
|4,934.21 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|31/12/2020
|Purchase
|618
|8.1900 €
|5,061.42 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|31/12/2020
|Purchase
|500
|8.2600 €
|4,130.00 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|31/12/2020
|Purchase
|107
|8.2600 €
|883.82 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|31/12/2020
|Purchase
|372
|8.2600 €
|3,072.72 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|31/12/2020
|Purchase
|1
|8.2700 €
|8.27 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|31/12/2020
|Purchase
|285
|8.2700 €
|2,356.95 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|31/12/2020
|Purchase
|168
|8.2600 €
|1,387.68 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|31/12/2020
|Purchase
|32
|8.2600 €
|264.32 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|31/12/2020
|Purchase
|595
|8.2600 €
|4,914.70 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|31/12/2020
|Purchase
|511
|8.2500 €
|4,215.75 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|31/12/2020
|Purchase
|11
|8.2600 €
|90.86 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|31/12/2020
|Purchase
|485
|8.2600 €
|4,006.10 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|31/12/2020
|Purchase
|234
|8.2300 €
|1,925.82 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|31/12/2020
|Purchase
|2,500
|8.2100 €
|20,525.00 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|
CONTACTS ANALYSTS / INVESTORS
|
Thomas JACQUET
T. +33 (0)1 49 02 12 58
thomas.jacquet@coface.com
|
Benoit CHASTEL
T. +33 (0)1 49 02 22 28
benoit.chastel@coface.com
FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2020/2021 (subject to change)
FY-2020 results: 10 February 2021 (after market close)
Q1-2021 results: 27 April 2021 (after market close)
Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting 2020: 12 May 2021
H1-2021 results: 28 July 2021 (after market close)
9M-2021 results: 28 October 2021 (after market close)
FINANCIAL INFORMATION
This press release, as well as COFACE SA’s integral regulatory information, can be found on the Group’s website:
http://www.coface.com/Investors
For regulated information on Alternative Performance Measures (APM),
please refer to our Interim Financial Report for S1-2020 and our 2019 Universal Registration Document.
|
Coface: for trade
With over 70 years of experience and the most extensive international network, Coface is a leader in trade credit insurance and adjacent specialty services, including Factoring, Single Risk insurance, Bonding and Information services. Coface’s experts work to the beat of the global economy, helping ~50,000 clients build successful, growing, and dynamic businesses across the world. Coface helps companies in their credit decisions. The Group's services and solutions strengthen their ability to sell by protecting them against the risks of non-payment in their domestic and export markets. In 2019, Coface employed ~4,250 people and registered a turnover of €1.5 billion.
www.coface.com
COFACE SA is quoted in Compartment A of Euronext Paris
Code ISIN: FR0010667147 / Mnémonique : COFA
1 Also in pursuant to Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (and updates); Article L.225-209 and seq. of the French Commercial Code; Article L.221-3, Article L.241-1 and seq. of the General Regulation of the French Market Authority (AMF); AMF Recommendation DOC-2017-04 Guide for issuers on their own shares transactions and for stabilization measures.
