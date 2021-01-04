YOUR OPERATIONAL LEASING SOLUTION

TOUAX: Half year statement of the liquidity contract

with Gilbert Dupont stockbrockers

The liquidity account under the liquidity contract awarded by TOUAX SCA to Gilbert Dupont Stockbrokers, stood as follows on 31 December 2020:

- Number of shares: 4,090

- Cash in the liquidity account: €92,602.93

During the second half of 2020, a total of:

PURCHASE 94 008 shares €620,313.05 € 935 transactions SALE 96 306 shares €644,444.01 € 1 013 transactions

was negotiated.

For information, at the time of the half-year statement on 30 June 2020, the liquidity account had the following holdings:

- Number of TOUAX shares: 6,388

- Cash in the liquidity account: €68,471.97

When setting up the contract, the liquidity account had the following holdings:

- Number of TOUAX shares: 0

- Cash in the liquidity account: €100,000.

Number of transactions executed and volume traded in second half 2020







Purchase Sale Number of transactions executed Number of shares traded Share capital (€) Number of transactions executed Number of shares traded Share capital (€) TOTAL 935 94 008 620 313,05 1 013 96 306 644 444,01 01/07/2020 12 1416 7014,3 1 90 450 02/07/2020 7 700 3435,25 0 0 0 03/07/2020 10 479 2322,77 2 113 549,23 06/07/2020 2 111 541,68 0 0 0 07/07/2020 3 215 1042,94 2 151 733,86 08/07/2020 23 3245 15290,12 1 30 141 09/07/2020 4 145 686,89 14 2946 14093,66 10/07/2020 0 0 0 9 913 4523,73 13/07/2020 4 594 2968,99 0 0 0 14/07/2020 1 200 998 3 261 1308 15/07/2020 10 301 1502,32 0 0 0 16/07/2020 1 14 69,72 3 188 940,26 17/07/2020 6 617 3067,91 2 222 1110 20/07/2020 16 2551 12534,59 3 200 985 21/07/2020 7 377 1850,28 0 0 0 22/07/2020 3 236 1157,39 0 0 0 23/07/2020 1 100 491 11 1242 6152,12 24/07/2020 6 771 3783,61 8 1085 5398,2 27/07/2020 2 110 546,8 5 500 2500 28/07/2020 4 390 1942,43 0 0 0 29/07/2020 2 100 496,25 1 100 497 30/07/2020 7 739 3668,99 6 698 3489,16 31/07/2020 12 875 4288,9 6 308 1522,75 03/08/2020 6 625 3020,63 0 0 0 04/08/2020 8 1370 6480,1 10 2196 10575,06 05/08/2020 5 550 2658,48 1 20 97,8 06/08/2020 1 11 53,13 4 510 2466,92 07/08/2020 0 0 0 2 350 1695,51 10/08/2020 1 200 970 6 715 3507,79 11/08/2020 4 400 2256 25 2792 16645,07 12/08/2020 8 518 3137,94 9 614 3772,85 13/08/2020 5 341 2117,85 10 641 4015,42 14/08/2020 6 1241 8093,55 5 917 5993,88 17/08/2020 7 1036 6747,57 13 1400 9206,82 18/08/2020 17 1536 10018,25 4 225 1452,4 19/08/2020 9 904 5897,52 2 309 2006,15 20/08/2020 2 302 1981,27 21 1940 12832,13 21/08/2020 11 1524 10087,2 7 1134 7534,75 24/08/2020 8 743 4905,95 11 1203 8010,78 25/08/2020 20 1697 11050,35 3 233 1521,51 26/08/2020 6 414 2676,18 1 1 6,5 27/08/2020 2 209 1357,79 1 117 762,84 28/08/2020 6 789 5106,64 1 152 997,12 31/08/2020 12 1075 6846,46 7 1005 6519,44 01/09/2020 26 2581 15871,86 5 622 3840,97 02/09/2020 2 903 5434,07 13 1080 6576,44 03/09/2020 26 2353 13849,99 19 980 5814,14 04/09/2020 8 176 1036,68 6 140 838 07/09/2020 8 602 3428,39 16 1678 9689,28 08/09/2020 10 777 4488,73 12 1080 6323,62 09/09/2020 4 429 2504,59 7 577 3418,21 10/09/2020 0 0 0 13 2208 14332,79 11/09/2020 2 500 3190 15 2315 15032,22 14/09/2020 12 1796 11575,94 7 511 3336,83 15/09/2020 7 569 3638,07 5 160 1030,21 16/09/2020 5 215 1366,11 5 293 1869,19 17/09/2020 11 2200 13600,4 1 125 772,5 18/09/2020 7 776 4776,36 3 350 2171,02 21/09/2020 1 350 2135 32 4266 27092,51 22/09/2020 0 0 0 12 1100 6915,81 23/09/2020 4 300 1913,01 4 361 2316,61 24/09/2020 10 1108 7006,77 6 365 2312,79 25/09/2020 6 347 2178,54 4 223 1407,35 28/09/2020 0 0 0 10 1356 8671,62 29/09/2020 7 571 3667,53 6 469 3089,68 30/09/2020 2 350 2226 5 276 1768,91 01/10/2020 16 1169 7322,15 3 151 948,28 02/10/2020 5 330 2054,32 7 490 3068,58 05/10/2020 2 77 485,1 11 936 5920,86 06/10/2020 9 1819 11426,78 2 104 667,68 07/10/2020 10 847 5314,59 6 750 4725 08/10/2020 21 2995 18504,31 14 2016 12622,18 09/10/2020 1 100 634 5 300 1916,01 12/10/2020 4 331 2124,99 12 1046 6770,13 13/10/2020 11 491 3168,91 5 506 3286,22 14/10/2020 7 558 3533,37 0 0 0 15/10/2020 5 590 3688,92 6 435 2727,8 16/10/2020 7 512 3205,63 6 392 2469,52 19/10/2020 7 779 4875,61 10 1334 8441,69 20/10/2020 6 489 3056,3 5 615 3871,49 21/10/2020 3 372 2320,87 2 415 2619,81 22/10/2020 0 0 0 3 234 1455,76 23/10/2020 9 2100 12770,1 12 1719 10586,12 26/10/2020 12 1017 6350,15 9 413 2590,91 27/10/2020 10 817 5011,23 3 79 488,08 28/10/2020 12 944 5480,86 0 0 0 29/10/2020 6 815 4238 9 2020 11175,65 30/10/2020 1 350 1995 4 431 2468,08 02/11/2020 5 509 2923,95 9 745 4324,05 03/11/2020 0 788 4577,1 0 186 1078,8 04/11/2020 7 232 1329,57 1 14 81,2 05/11/2020 0 0 0 24 2690 15629,44 06/11/2020 7 409 2426,31 7 937 5565,31 09/11/2020 0 0 0 14 816 5111,18 10/11/2020 7 940 5943,06 17 1248 7929,42 11/11/2020 6 407 2634,92 5 455 2950,08 12/11/2020 2 238 1545,76 11 552 3601,19 13/11/2020 2 350 2310 7 709 4722,37 16/11/2020 9 1079 7656,37 12 1372 9805,14 17/11/2020 0 0 0 17 2044 14844,96 18/11/2020 17 3171 23336,02 17 1964 14583,09 19/11/2020 5 747 5542,52 8 262 1960,39 20/11/2020 5 450 3347,01 19 1552 11747,24 23/11/2020 4 127 1050,14 4 383 3150,14 24/11/2020 19 1924 15894,74 16 1212 10041,18 25/11/2020 13 1465 12019,15 8 551 4537,26 26/11/2020 0 0 0 21 1620 13475,97 27/11/2020 0 0 0 13 555 4811,18 30/11/2020 19 1570 14670,87 12 850 7987,79 01/12/2020 37 1953 17845,34 16 650 5994,3 02/12/2020 22 1580 14381,79 29 2128 19530,15 03/12/2020 21 1377 12596,93 17 1322 12244,76 04/12/2020 9 572 5168,88 3 165 1499,65 07/12/2020 7 326 2941,4 3 185 1690,49 08/12/2020 20 1647 14347,02 8 298 2627,88 09/12/2020 3 433 3756,66 5 581 5064,69 10/12/2020 18 1607 13710,12 0 0 0 11/12/2020 5 280 2321,2 9 282 2364,12 14/12/2020 0 60 507,6 0 1073 9251,51 15/12/2020 22 1215 10537,94 7 465 4089,72 16/12/2020 0 0 0 8 108 933,44 17/12/2020 1 100 860 18 1902 16497,57 18/12/2020 3 250 2202 11 658 5814,48 21/12/2020 0 1585 13797,11 0 627 5469,89 22/12/2020 7 624 5437,35 7 673 5879,13 23/12/2020 7 691 6065,05 11 721 6343,14 24/12/2020 5 356 3145,94 5 307 2726,31 25/12/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 28/12/2020 2 280 2486,4 15 1044 9289,3 29/12/2020 9 425 3789,51 17 840 7532,36 30/12/2020 0 0 0 12 771 7018,34 31/12/2020 1 65 594,1 10 347 3190,14

TOUAX Group leases out tangible assets (freight railcars, river barges and containers) on a daily basis throughout the world, for its own account and on behalf of third party investors. With €1.2 billion under management, TOUAX is one of the European leaders in the operational leasing of this type of equipment.

TOUAX SCA is listed in Paris on EURONEXT – Euronext Paris Compartment C (Code ISIN FR0000033003) and on the CAC Small and CAC Mid & Small indexes and in EnterNext PEA-PME.

For more information: www.touax.com

