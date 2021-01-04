With rental income 2020 of €142m (+42%) and a portfolio valued at €3bn (excluding transfer taxes), targets have been exceeded

€m Financial year 2020 Financial year 2019 Change 9-month total cumulated (Jan.-Sept.) 106.0 68.0 +56% 4th quarter (Oct.-Dec.) 36.4 32.2 +13% Year total 142.4 100.2 +42%

RENTAL INCOME GROWTH TARGET EXCEEDED

In the 4th quarter of 2020, ARGAN, the French real estate company specialising in the development and rental of PREMIUM warehouses, recorded rental income of €36.4m, a strong growth of over +13% compared with the same period last year, due mainly to the full-year effect of the acquisition at the end of last year of the « Cargo » portfolio as well as the units delivered throughout the year.

For the financial year 2020, rental income thus stands at €142.4m, up +42% compared with the financial year 2019 (€100.2m), thus exceeding the initial target of €140m.

NEARLY €200 MILLION OF INVESTMENTS IN 2020

In 2020, ARGAN has invested €197m, representing 180.000 sq. meters:

In July, delivery of two extensions to the logistics hubs of SYSCO located in Nantes and Tours for an aggregate additional area of more than 5,000 sqm ;

located in Nantes and Tours for an aggregate additional area of more than ; In August, delivery of a 7,400 sqm fulfilment centre located in Billy-Berclau, near Lens, leased to DPD France , a subsidiary of DPDgroup, n°2 on the European parcel delivery market. An expected volume of 20,000 parcels per day will be processed in the future on this fully-automated centre;

, a subsidiary of DPDgroup, n°2 on the European parcel delivery market. An expected volume of 20,000 parcels per day will be processed in the future on this fully-automated centre; In September, delivery of a 21,500 sqm refrigerated warehouse located in Vendenheim, near Strasbourg, leased for a fixed term of 9 years to AUCHAN and equipped with a rooftop photovoltaic power plant dedicated to the operator’s own use . Located on the site of a former refinery whose floors have been depolluted beforehand, the logistics hub is aiming for a BREEAM Good certification;

. Located on the site of a former refinery whose floors have been depolluted beforehand, the logistics hub is aiming for a BREEAM Good certification; In October, delivery of a new 17,200 sqm refrigerated warehouse, located near Tours and leased for a fixed term of 9 years to AUCHAN. This hub is equipped with an 800kWp photovoltaic power plant installed on the roof and dedicated to the operator’s own use. This platform is aiming for BREEAM Good certification in the operational phase;

refrigerated warehouse, located near Tours and This hub is equipped with an 800kWp photovoltaic power plant installed on the roof and dedicated to the operator’s own use. This platform is aiming for BREEAM Good certification in the operational phase; In December, acquisition of two logistics hubs with a total area of 128,000 sqm, leased for average remaining fixed lengths of 9 years to the FM LOGISTIC, CORA and VIGNERON LOGISTIQUE groups.