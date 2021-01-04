HBM Healthcare Investments proves resilient: net asset value per share (NAV) up 36.7 percent in calendar year 2020, share price up 40.5 percent

HBM Healthcare Investments closed the volatile 2020 calendar year, marked by the uncertainties surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic, with an outstanding result. Net asset value per share (NAV) rose by a high 36.7 percent to CHF 293.21 as at 31 December 2020, while the share price increased by 40.5 percent to close at CHF 305.00 with a small premium to NAV.

The healthcare sector was pleasingly robust, particularly in the segment of research-oriented, small and mid-sized companies. HBM Healthcare Investments benefited from the value appreciation resulting from a record number of ten IPOs and six company acquisitions from the portfolio.

Expected net profit of around CHF 645 million for the first 9 months of the financial year 2020/2021

For the 9 months of the 2020/2021 financial year ending 31 March, the NAV per share increased by 44.5 percent and the share price rose by 64.6 percent. Based on the reported NAV as at 31 December 2020, HBM Healthcare Investments expects a net profit of approximately CHF 645 million for this period. In the same period of the previous year, net profit amounted to CHF 265.7 million.

The aforementioned figures are preliminary based on the current status of the closing process. The final result will be published with the December 2020 quarterly report on 22 January 2021.

