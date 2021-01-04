 

EQS-Adhoc HBM Healthcare Investments proves resilient: net asset value per share (NAV) up 36.7 percent in calendar year 2020, share price up 40.5 percent

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
04.01.2021, 18:00  |  42   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: HBM Healthcare Investments AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results
HBM Healthcare Investments proves resilient: net asset value per share (NAV) up 36.7 percent in calendar year 2020, share price up 40.5 percent

04-Jan-2021 / 18:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HBM Healthcare Investments closed the volatile 2020 calendar year, marked by the uncertainties surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic, with an outstanding result. Net asset value per share (NAV) rose by a high 36.7 percent to CHF 293.21 as at 31 December 2020, while the share price increased by 40.5 percent to close at CHF 305.00 with a small premium to NAV.

The healthcare sector was pleasingly robust, particularly in the segment of research-oriented, small and mid-sized companies. HBM Healthcare Investments benefited from the value appreciation resulting from a record number of ten IPOs and six company acquisitions from the portfolio. 

Expected net profit of around CHF 645 million for the first 9 months of the financial year 2020/2021

For the 9 months of the 2020/2021 financial year ending 31 March, the NAV per share increased by 44.5 percent and the share price rose by 64.6 percent. Based on the reported NAV as at 31 December 2020, HBM Healthcare Investments expects a net profit of approximately CHF 645 million for this period. In the same period of the previous year, net profit amounted to CHF 265.7 million. 

The aforementioned figures are preliminary based on the current status of the closing process. The final result will be published with the December 2020 quarterly report on 22 January 2021.


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: HBM Healthcare Investments AG
Bundesplatz 1
6300 Zug
Switzerland
Phone: +41438887171
Fax: +41438887172
E-mail: info@hbmhealthcare.com
Internet: https://www.hbmhealthcare.com
ISIN: CH0012627250
Valor: 1262725
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1158368

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

1158368  04-Jan-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1158368&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetHBM Healthcare Investments Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc HBM Healthcare Investments proves resilient: net asset value per share (NAV) up 36.7 percent in calendar year 2020, share price up 40.5 percent EQS Group-Ad-hoc: HBM Healthcare Investments AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results HBM Healthcare Investments proves resilient: net asset value per share (NAV) up 36.7 percent in calendar year 2020, share price up 40.5 percent 04-Jan-2021 / 18:00 …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Northern Data: Bitcoin-Mining-Kunde erweitert Order um mehr als 200 MW
DGAP-News: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG : Eyemaxx setzt auf Nachhaltigkeit mit neuer innovativer Modulbauweise
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger erhält bis zu 22.5 Mio. Euro öffentliche Gelder für den Aufbau einer ...
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Neue CEO von Pfeiffer Vacuum, Dr. Britta Giesen, tritt ihr Amt an
Clever Tanken: Dezember markiert Abschied von günstigen Kraftstoffpreisen
DGAP-News: Rhotex Inc Launches Environmentally-Sound Options to Crypto Mining
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG starts into 2021 with its new Stock Exchange Initial 'ECV'
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Rekordergebnis aus der Handelstätigkeit im vierten Quartal 2020
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger receives up to 22.5 million euros in public funding to build environmentally friendly ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG startet in das Börsenjahr 2021 mit dem Börsenkürzel 'ECV'
Titel
EQS-News: Relief und NeuroRx schließen Patientenrekrutierung der Phase-2b/3-Studie mit RLF-100(TM) zur ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung des Gründers der Amp Energy & deren ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Closing der Veräußerung der Gallus-Gruppe Anfang 2021 erwartet
DGAP-DD: Global Fashion Group S.A. english
DGAP-Adhoc: CareFlex: Neue Konsortialverteilung mit Rückversicherungsrolle für die Deutsche ...
EQS-News: Relief and NeuroRx Conclude Enrollment in their Phase 2b/3 Trial of RLF-100(TM) for Critical ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data: Bitcoin-Mining-Kunde erweitert Order um mehr als 200 MW
DGAP-Adhoc: Der Vollzug des Kaufvertrags über die Gesellschaftsanteile der IFA Hotel Faro Maspalomas, S.A.U. ...
DGAP-DD: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
Titel
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. wurde mit Wirkung zum 18. Dezember 2020 in den ...
Schafft diese Aktie 300% Gewinn in 4 Wochen?
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Notierung der Haier Smart Home H-Aktien realisiert globale ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps blauer Wasserstoff verwendet ein innovatives ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG: Dürr erweitert Automatisierungsgeschäft durch Mehrheitsbeteiligung an Teamtechnik
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:01 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: HBM Healthcare Investments zeigt sich resistent: Innerer Wert je Aktie (NAV) stieg im Kalenderjahr 2020 um 36.7 Prozent, Aktienkurs legte um 40.5 Prozent zu (deutsch)
18:00 Uhr
EQS-Adhoc: HBM Healthcare Investments zeigt sich resistent: Innerer Wert je Aktie (NAV) stieg im Kalenderjahr 2020 um 36.7 Prozent, Aktienkurs legte um 40.5 Prozent zu
17:56 Uhr
EQS-Adhoc: Key Figures 31.12.2020
17.12.20
DGAP-News: Börsengänge von Bioatla und Seer steigern den inneren Wert je Aktie von HBM Healthcare Investments (deutsch)
17.12.20
EQS-News: Börsengänge von Bioatla und Seer steigern den inneren Wert je Aktie von HBM Healthcare Investments
17.12.20
EQS-News: IPOs of Bioatla and Seer boost HBM Healthcare Investments' net asset value per share

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.09.20
21
HBM Healthcare