Latécoère Information Regarding the Voting Rights and Shares Required by the Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Financial Markets Authority
Regulatory News:
Latécoère (Paris:LAT):
|
DATE
|
NUMBER OF SHARES
TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS
December 31, 2020
94,818,518
Number of theoretical voting rights* : 94,895,133
Number of exercisable voting rights** : 94,736,377
* Total number of voting rights calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares deprived of voting rights (treasury shares, etc.) (Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations).
** Total number of voting rights excluding shares deprived of voting rights (treasury shares, etc.).
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210104005603/en/Latecoere Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
0 Kommentare