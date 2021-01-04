Summary of Latecoere’s Liquidity Contract With Gilbert Dupont
Pursuant to the liquidity contract granted to Gilbert Dupont regarding Latécoère (Paris:LAT) shares, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account as at December 31, 2020:
- Number of shares: 38,758
- Balance in cash: 74,278.88 €
During the 2nd half of 2020, were negotiated a total of:
|
PURCHASE
|
307,274 shares
|
538,587.04 €
|
1,626 transactions
|
SALE
|
299,325 shares
|
511,395.96 €
|
1,400 transactions
It is recalled that for the last half-year summary as at June 30, 2020, the following resources were included in the liquidity account:
- Number of shares: 30,809
- Balance in cash: 101,469.96 €
During the 1st half of 2020, were negotiated a total of:
|
PURCHASE
|
337,307 shares
|
815,126.04 €
|
1,401 transactions
|
SALE
|
337,722 shares
|
807,762.05 €
|
1,203 transactions
It is also recalled that when the contract was set up, the following resources had been allocated to the liquidity account:
- Number of shares: 11,631
- Balance in cash: 156,565.50 €
The liquidity contract complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated July 2, 2018, introducing liquidity contracts on equity securities as permitted market practice.
About Latécoère
Latécoère is a tier 1 partner to major international aircraft manufacturers (Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, Dassault, Embraer, Mitsubishi Aircraft), in all segments of the aeronautical market (commercial, regional, corporate and military aircraft), specializing in two fields:
- Aerostructures: fuselage sections and doors.
- Interconnexion systems: onboard wiring, electrical harnesses and avionics bays.
At 30 June 2020, Latécoère employed 4,714 people in 13 different countries. Latécoère, a French corporation (société anonyme) with capital of €189,637,036 divided into 94,818,518 shares with a par value of €2, is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment B. ISIN codes: FR0000032278 - Reuters: LAEP.PA - Bloomberg: LAT.FP
APPENDIX
|
|
Purchases
|
Sales
|
|
Number of
|
Number
|
Traded volume
|
Number of
|
Number of
|
Traded volume
|
TOTAL
|
1 401
|
337 307
|
815 126.04
|
1 203
|
337 722
|
807 762.05
|
01/07/2020
|
14
|
1803
|
3803,43
|
6
|
763
|
1623,59
|
02/07/2020
|
10
|
1977
|
4147,15
|
4
|
599
|
1268,86
|
03/07/2020
|
12
|
2703
|
5624,94
|
1
|
1
|
2,12
|
06/07/2020
|
9
|
4492
|
9070,25
|
9
|
2151
|
4388,47
|
07/07/2020
|
7
|
1906
|
3861,37
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
08/07/2020
|
22
|
3894
|
7760,35
|
1
|
1
|
2,04
|
09/07/2020
|
24
|
4317
|
8247,63
|
2
|
100
|
188,6
|
10/07/2020
|
27
|
4046
|
7556,31
|
8
|
1283
|
2407,29
|
13/07/2020
|
1
|
150
|
282
|
17
|
4167
|
7839,79
|
14/07/2020
|
9
|
2205
|
4135,48
|
18
|
2973
|
5611,24
|
15/07/2020
|
44
|
7506
|
13940,89
|
5
|
866
|
1627,3
|
16/07/2020
|
13
|
2490
|
4573,88
|
15
|
1487
|
2748,57
|
17/07/2020
|
14
|
1880
|
3443,41
|
6
|
1543
|
2843,59
|
20/07/2020
|
12
|
2055
|
3742,57
|
12
|
2229
|
4082,64
|
21/07/2020
|
3
|
934
|
1699,97
|
27
|
3981
|
7311,5
|
22/07/2020
|
11
|
1191
|
2165,83
|
29
|
9235
|
17118
|
23/07/2020
|
34
|
6073
|
11129,38
|
1
|
150
|
278,4
|
24/07/2020
|
4
|
500
|
903
|
11
|
1025
|
1863,25
|
27/07/2020
|
20
|
5231
|
9398,01
|
19
|
3459
|
6268,4
|
28/07/2020
|
37
|
5392
|
9502,86
|
8
|
1407
|
2513,04
|
29/07/2020
|
15
|
3080
|
5194,42
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
30/07/2020
|
20
|
2458
|
4036,04
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
31/07/2020
|
15
|
2891
|
4465,73
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
03/08/2020
|
5
|
1459
|
2183,54
|
7
|
1695
|
2605,38
|
04/08/2020
|
2
|
100
|
150,4
|
27
|
5152
|
7819,71
|
05/08/2020
|
1
|
200
|
332
|
50
|
9309
|
15528,34
|
06/08/2020
|
17
|
3180
|
5441,3
|
6
|
1638
|
2814,25
|
07/08/2020
|
8
|
2126
|
3630,78
|
21
|
4737
|
8136,74
|
10/08/2020
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
32
|
4842
|
8531,6
|
11/08/2020
|
5
|
519
|
983,35
|
8
|
775
|
1481,26
|
12/08/2020
|
16
|
1807
|
3417,4
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
13/08/2020
|
13
|
1785
|
3260,3
|
4
|
881
|
1617,25
|
14/08/2020
|
8
|
1374
|
2491,75
|
5
|
1228
|
2230,78
|
17/08/2020
|
7
|
942
|
1705,21
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
18/08/2020
|
10
|
1058
|
1909,27
|
10
|
1862
|
3374,13
|
19/08/2020
|
10
|
1499
|
2717,54
|
3
|
661
|
1204,28
|
20/08/2020
|
12
|
1482
|
2689,68
|
8
|
1009
|
1835,37
|
21/08/2020
|
6
|
1052
|
1907,7
|
6
|
554
|
1012,6
|
24/08/2020
|
14
|
1617
|
2942,45
|
9
|
2162
|
3959,05
|
25/08/2020
|
10
|
2255
|
4121,24
|
1
|
350
|
634,9
|
26/08/2020
|
11
|
1711
|
3100,33
|
14
|
4620
|
8387,61
|
27/08/2020
|
4
|
700
|
1274,77
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
28/08/2020
|
5
|
1020
|
1854,87
|
9
|
2029
|
3700,9
|
31/08/2020
|
3
|
150
|
273
|
18
|
1409
|
2582,56
|
01/09/2020
|
58
|
5450
|
9782,21
|
1
|
250
|
457,5
|
02/09/2020
|
12
|
2641
|
4603,26
|
2
|
215
|
382,06
|
03/09/2020
|
20
|
3165
|
5341,57
|
10
|
2529
|
4352,16
|
04/09/2020
|
14
|
859
|
1442,26
|
9
|
1384
|
2330,24
|
07/09/2020
|
19
|
2772
|
4644,21
|
4
|
493
|
828,63
|
08/09/2020
|
18
|
2155
|
3547,13
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
09/09/2020
|
29
|
3058
|
4873,84
|
3
|
511
|
815,56
|
10/09/2020
|
9
|
2088
|
3216,77
|
29
|
4513
|
7063,75
|
11/09/2020
|
37
|
4971
|
7753,27
|
1
|
65
|
102,57
|
14/09/2020
|
3
|
869
|
1348,69
|
21
|
7768
|
12087,78
|
15/09/2020
|
25
|
5571
|
8558,17
|
12
|
1499
|
2331,84
|
16/09/2020
|
11
|
333
|
504,96
|
7
|
1955
|
3010,7
|
17/09/2020
|
10
|
1881
|
2846,89
|
8
|
2049
|
3113,25
|
18/09/2020
|
13
|
2691
|
4061,53
|
2
|
208
|
314,29
|
21/09/2020
|
34
|
5056
|
7408,05
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
22/09/2020
|
18
|
2314
|
3253,02
|
7
|
1200
|
1727,28
|
23/09/2020
|
2
|
300
|
411,99
|
9
|
1156
|
1613,43
|
24/09/2020
|
15
|
1663
|
2241,72
|
4
|
673
|
922,35
|
25/09/2020
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
28/09/2020
|
16
|
3435
|
4191,39
|
15
|
4853
|
6084,69
|
29/09/2020
|
4
|
1485
|
1838,28
|
12
|
2294
|
2904,2
|
30/09/2020
|
6
|
800
|
1004,8
|
18
|
5332
|
6871,35
|
01/10/2020
|
18
|
1212
|
1508,33
|
4
|
826
|
1035,06
|
02/10/2020
|
5
|
1319
|
1633,58
|
13
|
3479
|
4341,1
|
05/10/2020
|
1
|
60
|
76,08
|
16
|
3377
|
4329,65
|
06/10/2020
|
1
|
200
|
260
|
6
|
918
|
1211,39
|
07/10/2020
|
15
|
2290
|
3018,68
|
8
|
2776
|
3670,98
|
08/10/2020
|
15
|
2300
|
3011,62
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
09/10/2020
|
8
|
2175
|
2809,45
|
5
|
652
|
830,45
|
12/10/2020
|
1
|
150
|
192
|
11
|
4751
|
6097,43
|
13/10/2020
|
8
|
895
|
1144,71
|
5
|
1071
|
1383,3
|
14/10/2020
|
24
|
6844
|
8611,81
|
4
|
672
|
856,26
|
15/10/2020
|
14
|
1692
|
2060,69
|
1
|
200
|
242
|
16/10/2020
|
5
|
444
|
532,89
|
9
|
1950
|
2369,64
|
19/10/2020
|
6
|
950
|
1155,01
|
9
|
2155
|
2632,33
|
20/10/2020
|
1
|
500
|
600
|
5
|
613
|
742,16
|
21/10/2020
|
22
|
3997
|
4710,46
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
22/10/2020
|
14
|
2076
|
2377,44
|
5
|
1370
|
1584,68
|
23/10/2020
|
8
|
3046
|
3543,72
|
18
|
4132
|
4820,39
|
26/10/2020
|
5
|
1018
|
1183,12
|
15
|
2236
|
2607,4
|
27/10/2020
|
34
|
5412
|
6199,45
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
28/10/2020
|
16
|
2474
|
2699,63
|
1
|
300
|
333
|
29/10/2020
|
5
|
1041
|
1085,45
|
11
|
1963
|
2067,43
|
30/10/2020
|
4
|
1595
|
1696,76
|
11
|
2229
|
2407,54
|
02/11/2020
|
4
|
1865
|
2032,1
|
13
|
3951
|
4338,99
|
03/11/2020
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
10140
|
11897,26
|
04/11/2020
|
5
|
1064
|
1254,78
|
9
|
2186
|
2727,69
|
05/11/2020
|
17
|
2731
|
3345,48
|
11
|
2408
|
2978,94
|
06/11/2020
|
21
|
2896
|
3565,56
|
3
|
1000
|
1239
|
09/11/2020
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
45
|
11187
|
14988,34
|
10/11/2020
|
19
|
2932
|
4293,91
|
38
|
6180
|
9507,31
|
11/11/2020
|
12
|
2460
|
3991,1
|
19
|
2559
|
4154,79
|
12/11/2020
|
15
|
2780
|
4572,27
|
15
|
2155
|
3623,85
|
13/11/2020
|
6
|
2028
|
3320,85
|
14
|
2185
|
3599,35
|
16/11/2020
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
55
|
8502
|
15687,04
|
17/11/2020
|
12
|
4586
|
9327,47
|
2
|
365
|
766,5
|
18/11/2020
|
10
|
3933
|
8197,55
|
7
|
2313
|
4913,27
|
19/11/2020
|
31
|
7576
|
15036,09
|
5
|
1875
|
3732,38
|
20/11/2020
|
30
|
7553
|
14931,53
|
32
|
6965
|
13902,84
|
23/11/2020
|
2
|
37
|
72,89
|
30
|
5586
|
11312,21
|
24/11/2020
|
9
|
1498
|
3124,83
|
23
|
2870
|
6020,97
|
25/11/2020
|
17
|
3620
|
7419,55
|
12
|
1786
|
3768,28
|
26/11/2020
|
1
|
111
|
223,11
|
13
|
2663
|
5505,49
|
27/11/2020
|
13
|
3266
|
6575,11
|
7
|
1503
|
3031,55
|
30/11/2020
|
17
|
3498
|
6967,32
|
3
|
69
|
137,71
|
01/12/2020
|
27
|
4312
|
8345,44
|
10
|
1130
|
2229,72
|
02/12/2020
|
13
|
2358
|
4420,54
|
32
|
7354
|
13907,15
|
03/12/2020
|
8
|
2119
|
4213,21
|
41
|
7255
|
14422,94
|
04/12/2020
|
7
|
346
|
716,7
|
12
|
732
|
1523,07
|
07/12/2020
|
10
|
1342
|
2835,11
|
7
|
1526
|
3235,73
|
08/12/2020
|
14
|
4506
|
9440,97
|
16
|
1901
|
4004,65
|
09/12/2020
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
12
|
2673
|
5666,23
|
10/12/2020
|
7
|
1910
|
4340,67
|
26
|
3569
|
8106,98
|
11/12/2020
|
28
|
7958
|
18367,06
|
13
|
4796
|
11359,81
|
14/12/2020
|
0
|
1954
|
4429,13
|
0
|
2783
|
6373,07
|
15/12/2020
|
19
|
3816
|
8611,95
|
3
|
753
|
1708,63
|
16/12/2020
|
3
|
201
|
453,28
|
16
|
4607
|
10484,61
|
17/12/2020
|
8
|
898
|
2049,42
|
10
|
1387
|
3198,28
|
18/12/2020
|
20
|
3760
|
8513,02
|
6
|
1178
|
2706,1
|
21/12/2020
|
0
|
5818
|
12321,36
|
0
|
500
|
1040
|
22/12/2020
|
7
|
3044
|
6332,43
|
16
|
5726
|
12176,91
|
23/12/2020
|
8
|
2216
|
4571,39
|
10
|
3242
|
6666,85
|
24/12/2020
|
12
|
2682
|
5457,07
|
4
|
1872
|
3782,75
|
25/12/2020
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
28/12/2020
|
8
|
2755
|
5546,37
|
12
|
2563
|
5196,48
|
29/12/2020
|
2
|
1750
|
3482,5
|
10
|
2728
|
5567,85
|
30/12/2020
|
10
|
1997
|
4191,3
|
10
|
1467
|
3110,48
|
31/12/2020
|
27
|
6641
|
13639,95
|
10
|
4185
|
8774,69
