Summary of Latecoere’s Liquidity Contract With Gilbert Dupont

During the 2 nd half of 2020, were negotiated a total of:

Pursuant to the liquidity contract granted to Gilbert Dupont regarding Latécoère (Paris:LAT) shares, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account as at December 31, 2020:

PURCHASE 307,274 shares 538,587.04 € 1,626 transactions SALE 299,325 shares 511,395.96 € 1,400 transactions

It is recalled that for the last half-year summary as at June 30, 2020, the following resources were included in the liquidity account:

Number of shares: 30,809

Balance in cash: 101,469.96 €

During the 1st half of 2020, were negotiated a total of:

PURCHASE 337,307 shares 815,126.04 € 1,401 transactions SALE 337,722 shares 807,762.05 € 1,203 transactions

It is also recalled that when the contract was set up, the following resources had been allocated to the liquidity account:

Number of shares: 11,631

Balance in cash: 156,565.50 €

The liquidity contract complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated July 2, 2018, introducing liquidity contracts on equity securities as permitted market practice.

About Latécoère

Latécoère is a tier 1 partner to major international aircraft manufacturers (Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, Dassault, Embraer, Mitsubishi Aircraft), in all segments of the aeronautical market (commercial, regional, corporate and military aircraft), specializing in two fields:

Aerostructures: fuselage sections and doors.

Interconnexion systems: onboard wiring, electrical harnesses and avionics bays.

At 30 June 2020, Latécoère employed 4,714 people in 13 different countries. Latécoère, a French corporation (société anonyme) with capital of €189,637,036 divided into 94,818,518 shares with a par value of €2, is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment B. ISIN codes: FR0000032278 - Reuters: LAEP.PA - Bloomberg: LAT.FP

APPENDIX

Purchases Sales Number of

transactions Number

of shares Traded volume

in EUR Number of

transactions Number of

shares Traded volume

in EUR TOTAL 1 401 337 307 815 126.04 1 203 337 722 807 762.05 01/07/2020 14 1803 3803,43 6 763 1623,59 02/07/2020 10 1977 4147,15 4 599 1268,86 03/07/2020 12 2703 5624,94 1 1 2,12 06/07/2020 9 4492 9070,25 9 2151 4388,47 07/07/2020 7 1906 3861,37 0 0 0 08/07/2020 22 3894 7760,35 1 1 2,04 09/07/2020 24 4317 8247,63 2 100 188,6 10/07/2020 27 4046 7556,31 8 1283 2407,29 13/07/2020 1 150 282 17 4167 7839,79 14/07/2020 9 2205 4135,48 18 2973 5611,24 15/07/2020 44 7506 13940,89 5 866 1627,3 16/07/2020 13 2490 4573,88 15 1487 2748,57 17/07/2020 14 1880 3443,41 6 1543 2843,59 20/07/2020 12 2055 3742,57 12 2229 4082,64 21/07/2020 3 934 1699,97 27 3981 7311,5 22/07/2020 11 1191 2165,83 29 9235 17118 23/07/2020 34 6073 11129,38 1 150 278,4 24/07/2020 4 500 903 11 1025 1863,25 27/07/2020 20 5231 9398,01 19 3459 6268,4 28/07/2020 37 5392 9502,86 8 1407 2513,04 29/07/2020 15 3080 5194,42 0 0 0 30/07/2020 20 2458 4036,04 0 0 0 31/07/2020 15 2891 4465,73 0 0 0 03/08/2020 5 1459 2183,54 7 1695 2605,38 04/08/2020 2 100 150,4 27 5152 7819,71 05/08/2020 1 200 332 50 9309 15528,34 06/08/2020 17 3180 5441,3 6 1638 2814,25 07/08/2020 8 2126 3630,78 21 4737 8136,74 10/08/2020 0 0 0 32 4842 8531,6 11/08/2020 5 519 983,35 8 775 1481,26 12/08/2020 16 1807 3417,4 0 0 0 13/08/2020 13 1785 3260,3 4 881 1617,25 14/08/2020 8 1374 2491,75 5 1228 2230,78 17/08/2020 7 942 1705,21 0 0 0 18/08/2020 10 1058 1909,27 10 1862 3374,13 19/08/2020 10 1499 2717,54 3 661 1204,28 20/08/2020 12 1482 2689,68 8 1009 1835,37 21/08/2020 6 1052 1907,7 6 554 1012,6 24/08/2020 14 1617 2942,45 9 2162 3959,05 25/08/2020 10 2255 4121,24 1 350 634,9 26/08/2020 11 1711 3100,33 14 4620 8387,61 27/08/2020 4 700 1274,77 0 0 0 28/08/2020 5 1020 1854,87 9 2029 3700,9 31/08/2020 3 150 273 18 1409 2582,56 01/09/2020 58 5450 9782,21 1 250 457,5 02/09/2020 12 2641 4603,26 2 215 382,06 03/09/2020 20 3165 5341,57 10 2529 4352,16 04/09/2020 14 859 1442,26 9 1384 2330,24 07/09/2020 19 2772 4644,21 4 493 828,63 08/09/2020 18 2155 3547,13 0 0 0 09/09/2020 29 3058 4873,84 3 511 815,56 10/09/2020 9 2088 3216,77 29 4513 7063,75 11/09/2020 37 4971 7753,27 1 65 102,57 14/09/2020 3 869 1348,69 21 7768 12087,78 15/09/2020 25 5571 8558,17 12 1499 2331,84 16/09/2020 11 333 504,96 7 1955 3010,7 17/09/2020 10 1881 2846,89 8 2049 3113,25 18/09/2020 13 2691 4061,53 2 208 314,29 21/09/2020 34 5056 7408,05 0 0 0 22/09/2020 18 2314 3253,02 7 1200 1727,28 23/09/2020 2 300 411,99 9 1156 1613,43 24/09/2020 15 1663 2241,72 4 673 922,35 25/09/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 28/09/2020 16 3435 4191,39 15 4853 6084,69 29/09/2020 4 1485 1838,28 12 2294 2904,2 30/09/2020 6 800 1004,8 18 5332 6871,35 01/10/2020 18 1212 1508,33 4 826 1035,06 02/10/2020 5 1319 1633,58 13 3479 4341,1 05/10/2020 1 60 76,08 16 3377 4329,65 06/10/2020 1 200 260 6 918 1211,39 07/10/2020 15 2290 3018,68 8 2776 3670,98 08/10/2020 15 2300 3011,62 0 0 0 09/10/2020 8 2175 2809,45 5 652 830,45 12/10/2020 1 150 192 11 4751 6097,43 13/10/2020 8 895 1144,71 5 1071 1383,3 14/10/2020 24 6844 8611,81 4 672 856,26 15/10/2020 14 1692 2060,69 1 200 242 16/10/2020 5 444 532,89 9 1950 2369,64 19/10/2020 6 950 1155,01 9 2155 2632,33 20/10/2020 1 500 600 5 613 742,16 21/10/2020 22 3997 4710,46 0 0 0 22/10/2020 14 2076 2377,44 5 1370 1584,68 23/10/2020 8 3046 3543,72 18 4132 4820,39 26/10/2020 5 1018 1183,12 15 2236 2607,4 27/10/2020 34 5412 6199,45 0 0 0 28/10/2020 16 2474 2699,63 1 300 333 29/10/2020 5 1041 1085,45 11 1963 2067,43 30/10/2020 4 1595 1696,76 11 2229 2407,54 02/11/2020 4 1865 2032,1 13 3951 4338,99 03/11/2020 0 0 0 0 10140 11897,26 04/11/2020 5 1064 1254,78 9 2186 2727,69 05/11/2020 17 2731 3345,48 11 2408 2978,94 06/11/2020 21 2896 3565,56 3 1000 1239 09/11/2020 0 0 0 45 11187 14988,34 10/11/2020 19 2932 4293,91 38 6180 9507,31 11/11/2020 12 2460 3991,1 19 2559 4154,79 12/11/2020 15 2780 4572,27 15 2155 3623,85 13/11/2020 6 2028 3320,85 14 2185 3599,35 16/11/2020 0 0 0 55 8502 15687,04 17/11/2020 12 4586 9327,47 2 365 766,5 18/11/2020 10 3933 8197,55 7 2313 4913,27 19/11/2020 31 7576 15036,09 5 1875 3732,38 20/11/2020 30 7553 14931,53 32 6965 13902,84 23/11/2020 2 37 72,89 30 5586 11312,21 24/11/2020 9 1498 3124,83 23 2870 6020,97 25/11/2020 17 3620 7419,55 12 1786 3768,28 26/11/2020 1 111 223,11 13 2663 5505,49 27/11/2020 13 3266 6575,11 7 1503 3031,55 30/11/2020 17 3498 6967,32 3 69 137,71 01/12/2020 27 4312 8345,44 10 1130 2229,72 02/12/2020 13 2358 4420,54 32 7354 13907,15 03/12/2020 8 2119 4213,21 41 7255 14422,94 04/12/2020 7 346 716,7 12 732 1523,07 07/12/2020 10 1342 2835,11 7 1526 3235,73 08/12/2020 14 4506 9440,97 16 1901 4004,65 09/12/2020 0 0 0 12 2673 5666,23 10/12/2020 7 1910 4340,67 26 3569 8106,98 11/12/2020 28 7958 18367,06 13 4796 11359,81 14/12/2020 0 1954 4429,13 0 2783 6373,07 15/12/2020 19 3816 8611,95 3 753 1708,63 16/12/2020 3 201 453,28 16 4607 10484,61 17/12/2020 8 898 2049,42 10 1387 3198,28 18/12/2020 20 3760 8513,02 6 1178 2706,1 21/12/2020 0 5818 12321,36 0 500 1040 22/12/2020 7 3044 6332,43 16 5726 12176,91 23/12/2020 8 2216 4571,39 10 3242 6666,85 24/12/2020 12 2682 5457,07 4 1872 3782,75 25/12/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 28/12/2020 8 2755 5546,37 12 2563 5196,48 29/12/2020 2 1750 3482,5 10 2728 5567,85 30/12/2020 10 1997 4191,3 10 1467 3110,48 31/12/2020 27 6641 13639,95 10 4185 8774,69

