 

Summary of Latecoere’s Liquidity Contract With Gilbert Dupont

Regulatory News:

Pursuant to the liquidity contract granted to Gilbert Dupont regarding Latécoère (Paris:LAT) shares, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account as at December 31, 2020:

  • Number of shares: 38,758
  • Balance in cash: 74,278.88 €

During the 2nd half of 2020, were negotiated a total of:

PURCHASE

307,274 shares

538,587.04 €

1,626 transactions

SALE

299,325 shares

511,395.96 €

1,400 transactions

It is recalled that for the last half-year summary as at June 30, 2020, the following resources were included in the liquidity account:

  • Number of shares: 30,809
  • Balance in cash: 101,469.96 €

During the 1st half of 2020, were negotiated a total of:

PURCHASE

337,307 shares

815,126.04 €

1,401 transactions

SALE

337,722 shares

807,762.05 €

1,203 transactions

It is also recalled that when the contract was set up, the following resources had been allocated to the liquidity account:

  • Number of shares: 11,631
  • Balance in cash: 156,565.50 €

The liquidity contract complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated July 2, 2018, introducing liquidity contracts on equity securities as permitted market practice.

_________________________________________________________________________________

About Latécoère

Latécoère is a tier 1 partner to major international aircraft manufacturers (Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, Dassault, Embraer, Mitsubishi Aircraft), in all segments of the aeronautical market (commercial, regional, corporate and military aircraft), specializing in two fields:

  • Aerostructures: fuselage sections and doors.
  • Interconnexion systems: onboard wiring, electrical harnesses and avionics bays.

At 30 June 2020, Latécoère employed 4,714 people in 13 different countries. Latécoère, a French corporation (société anonyme) with capital of €189,637,036 divided into 94,818,518 shares with a par value of €2, is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment B. ISIN codes: FR0000032278 - Reuters: LAEP.PA - Bloomberg: LAT.FP

APPENDIX 

 

Purchases

Sales

 

Number of
transactions

Number
of shares

Traded volume
in EUR

Number of
transactions

Number of
shares

Traded volume
in EUR

TOTAL

1 401

337 307

815 126.04

1 203

337 722

807 762.05

01/07/2020

14

1803

3803,43

6

763

1623,59

02/07/2020

10

1977

4147,15

4

599

1268,86

03/07/2020

12

2703

5624,94

1

1

2,12

06/07/2020

9

4492

9070,25

9

2151

4388,47

07/07/2020

7

1906

3861,37

0

0

0

08/07/2020

22

3894

7760,35

1

1

2,04

09/07/2020

24

4317

8247,63

2

100

188,6

10/07/2020

27

4046

7556,31

8

1283

2407,29

13/07/2020

1

150

282

17

4167

7839,79

14/07/2020

9

2205

4135,48

18

2973

5611,24

15/07/2020

44

7506

13940,89

5

866

1627,3

16/07/2020

13

2490

4573,88

15

1487

2748,57

17/07/2020

14

1880

3443,41

6

1543

2843,59

20/07/2020

12

2055

3742,57

12

2229

4082,64

21/07/2020

3

934

1699,97

27

3981

7311,5

22/07/2020

11

1191

2165,83

29

9235

17118

23/07/2020

34

6073

11129,38

1

150

278,4

24/07/2020

4

500

903

11

1025

1863,25

27/07/2020

20

5231

9398,01

19

3459

6268,4

28/07/2020

37

5392

9502,86

8

1407

2513,04

29/07/2020

15

3080

5194,42

0

0

0

30/07/2020

20

2458

4036,04

0

0

0

31/07/2020

15

2891

4465,73

0

0

0

03/08/2020

5

1459

2183,54

7

1695

2605,38

04/08/2020

2

100

150,4

27

5152

7819,71

05/08/2020

1

200

332

50

9309

15528,34

06/08/2020

17

3180

5441,3

6

1638

2814,25

07/08/2020

8

2126

3630,78

21

4737

8136,74

10/08/2020

0

0

0

32

4842

8531,6

11/08/2020

5

519

983,35

8

775

1481,26

12/08/2020

16

1807

3417,4

0

0

0

13/08/2020

13

1785

3260,3

4

881

1617,25

14/08/2020

8

1374

2491,75

5

1228

2230,78

17/08/2020

7

942

1705,21

0

0

0

18/08/2020

10

1058

1909,27

10

1862

3374,13

19/08/2020

10

1499

2717,54

3

661

1204,28

20/08/2020

12

1482

2689,68

8

1009

1835,37

21/08/2020

6

1052

1907,7

6

554

1012,6

24/08/2020

14

1617

2942,45

9

2162

3959,05

25/08/2020

10

2255

4121,24

1

350

634,9

26/08/2020

11

1711

3100,33

14

4620

8387,61

27/08/2020

4

700

1274,77

0

0

0

28/08/2020

5

1020

1854,87

9

2029

3700,9

31/08/2020

3

150

273

18

1409

2582,56

01/09/2020

58

5450

9782,21

1

250

457,5

02/09/2020

12

2641

4603,26

2

215

382,06

03/09/2020

20

3165

5341,57

10

2529

4352,16

04/09/2020

14

859

1442,26

9

1384

2330,24

07/09/2020

19

2772

4644,21

4

493

828,63

08/09/2020

18

2155

3547,13

0

0

0

09/09/2020

29

3058

4873,84

3

511

815,56

10/09/2020

9

2088

3216,77

29

4513

7063,75

11/09/2020

37

4971

7753,27

1

65

102,57

14/09/2020

3

869

1348,69

21

7768

12087,78

15/09/2020

25

5571

8558,17

12

1499

2331,84

16/09/2020

11

333

504,96

7

1955

3010,7

17/09/2020

10

1881

2846,89

8

2049

3113,25

18/09/2020

13

2691

4061,53

2

208

314,29

21/09/2020

34

5056

7408,05

0

0

0

22/09/2020

18

2314

3253,02

7

1200

1727,28

23/09/2020

2

300

411,99

9

1156

1613,43

24/09/2020

15

1663

2241,72

4

673

922,35

25/09/2020

0

0

0

0

0

0

28/09/2020

16

3435

4191,39

15

4853

6084,69

29/09/2020

4

1485

1838,28

12

2294

2904,2

30/09/2020

6

800

1004,8

18

5332

6871,35

01/10/2020

18

1212

1508,33

4

826

1035,06

02/10/2020

5

1319

1633,58

13

3479

4341,1

05/10/2020

1

60

76,08

16

3377

4329,65

06/10/2020

1

200

260

6

918

1211,39

07/10/2020

15

2290

3018,68

8

2776

3670,98

08/10/2020

15

2300

3011,62

0

0

0

09/10/2020

8

2175

2809,45

5

652

830,45

12/10/2020

1

150

192

11

4751

6097,43

13/10/2020

8

895

1144,71

5

1071

1383,3

14/10/2020

24

6844

8611,81

4

672

856,26

15/10/2020

14

1692

2060,69

1

200

242

16/10/2020

5

444

532,89

9

1950

2369,64

19/10/2020

6

950

1155,01

9

2155

2632,33

20/10/2020

1

500

600

5

613

742,16

21/10/2020

22

3997

4710,46

0

0

0

22/10/2020

14

2076

2377,44

5

1370

1584,68

23/10/2020

8

3046

3543,72

18

4132

4820,39

26/10/2020

5

1018

1183,12

15

2236

2607,4

27/10/2020

34

5412

6199,45

0

0

0

28/10/2020

16

2474

2699,63

1

300

333

29/10/2020

5

1041

1085,45

11

1963

2067,43

30/10/2020

4

1595

1696,76

11

2229

2407,54

02/11/2020

4

1865

2032,1

13

3951

4338,99

03/11/2020

0

0

0

0

10140

11897,26

04/11/2020

5

1064

1254,78

9

2186

2727,69

05/11/2020

17

2731

3345,48

11

2408

2978,94

06/11/2020

21

2896

3565,56

3

1000

1239

09/11/2020

0

0

0

45

11187

14988,34

10/11/2020

19

2932

4293,91

38

6180

9507,31

11/11/2020

12

2460

3991,1

19

2559

4154,79

12/11/2020

15

2780

4572,27

15

2155

3623,85

13/11/2020

6

2028

3320,85

14

2185

3599,35

16/11/2020

0

0

0

55

8502

15687,04

17/11/2020

12

4586

9327,47

2

365

766,5

18/11/2020

10

3933

8197,55

7

2313

4913,27

19/11/2020

31

7576

15036,09

5

1875

3732,38

20/11/2020

30

7553

14931,53

32

6965

13902,84

23/11/2020

2

37

72,89

30

5586

11312,21

24/11/2020

9

1498

3124,83

23

2870

6020,97

25/11/2020

17

3620

7419,55

12

1786

3768,28

26/11/2020

1

111

223,11

13

2663

5505,49

27/11/2020

13

3266

6575,11

7

1503

3031,55

30/11/2020

17

3498

6967,32

3

69

137,71

01/12/2020

27

4312

8345,44

10

1130

2229,72

02/12/2020

13

2358

4420,54

32

7354

13907,15

03/12/2020

8

2119

4213,21

41

7255

14422,94

04/12/2020

7

346

716,7

12

732

1523,07

07/12/2020

10

1342

2835,11

7

1526

3235,73

08/12/2020

14

4506

9440,97

16

1901

4004,65

09/12/2020

0

0

0

12

2673

5666,23

10/12/2020

7

1910

4340,67

26

3569

8106,98

11/12/2020

28

7958

18367,06

13

4796

11359,81

14/12/2020

0

1954

4429,13

0

2783

6373,07

15/12/2020

19

3816

8611,95

3

753

1708,63

16/12/2020

3

201

453,28

16

4607

10484,61

17/12/2020

8

898

2049,42

10

1387

3198,28

18/12/2020

20

3760

8513,02

6

1178

2706,1

21/12/2020

0

5818

12321,36

0

500

1040

22/12/2020

7

3044

6332,43

16

5726

12176,91

23/12/2020

8

2216

4571,39

10

3242

6666,85

24/12/2020

12

2682

5457,07

4

1872

3782,75

25/12/2020

0

0

0

0

0

0

28/12/2020

8

2755

5546,37

12

2563

5196,48

29/12/2020

2

1750

3482,5

10

2728

5567,85

30/12/2020

10

1997

4191,3

10

1467

3110,48

31/12/2020

27

6641

13639,95

10

4185

8774,69

 

Disclaimer

Summary of Latecoere’s Liquidity Contract With Gilbert Dupont Regulatory News: Pursuant to the liquidity contract granted to Gilbert Dupont regarding Latécoère (Paris:LAT) shares, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account as at December 31, 2020: Number of shares: 38,758 Balance in cash: …

