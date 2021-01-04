French limited company (société anonyme) with a share capital of 573,076,950 euros Registered office: 16 rue des Capucines, 75084 Paris Cedex, France Paris trade and company register: 592 014 476

Gecina Monthly Disclosure of the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights (in Conformity With the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of AMF (autorité Des Marchés Financiers))

Regulatory News: Gecina (Paris:GFC): Date Total number of shares Total number of voting rights December 2020 76,470,690 Total number of voting rights (including treasury shares): 76,470,690 Total number of voting rights (excluding …



