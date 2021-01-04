 

Gecina Monthly Disclosure of the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights (in Conformity With the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of AMF (autorité Des Marchés Financiers))

Gecina (Paris:GFC):

Date

Total number of
shares

Total number of voting rights

December 2020

 

 

 

76,470,690

Total number of voting rights

(including treasury shares):

76,470,690

 

 

 

Total number of voting rights

(excluding treasury shares):

73,563,785

 

Previous declaration

Date

Total number of
shares

Total number of voting rights

November 2020

 

 

 

76,463,771

Total number of voting rights

(including treasury shares):

76,463,771

 

 

 

Total number of voting rights

(excluding treasury shares):

73,556,866

 

French limited company (société anonyme) with a share capital of 573,076,950 euros
Registered office: 16 rue des Capucines, 75084 Paris Cedex, France
Paris trade and company register: 592 014 476

