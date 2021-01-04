Gecina Monthly Disclosure of the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights (in Conformity With the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of AMF (autorité Des Marchés Financiers))
Regulatory News:
Gecina (Paris:GFC):
|
Date
|
Total number of
Total number of voting rights
December 2020
76,470,690
Total number of voting rights
(including treasury shares):
76,470,690
Total number of voting rights
(excluding treasury shares):
73,563,785
Previous declaration
|
Date
|
Total number of
|
Total number of voting rights
|
November 2020
|
76,463,771
|
Total number of voting rights
(including treasury shares):
76,463,771
|
|
|
Total number of voting rights
(excluding treasury shares):
73,556,866
French limited company (société anonyme) with a share capital of 573,076,950 euros
Registered office: 16 rue des Capucines, 75084 Paris Cedex, France
Paris trade and company register: 592 014 476
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210104005629/en/Gecina Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
0 Kommentare