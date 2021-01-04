 

Copperstone Resources invites to an investor meeting/webcast on January 14 due to the rights issue

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.01.2021, 18:05  |  68   |   |   

 

PRESS RELEASE                                                                                                                                  Kiruna on 4 January 2021

NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, CANADA, SOUTH AFRICA, NEW ZEALAND SINGAPORE HONG KONG, SWITZERLAND OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION OF THIS PRESS RELEASE WOULD BE ILLEGAL OR REQUIRE FURTHER REGISTRATION OR OTHER MEASURES. THIS PRESS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF ANY SECURITIES OF COPPERSTONE RESOURCES AB (PUBL). PLEASE REFER TO THE SECTION “IMPORTANT INFORMATION” BELOW.

Due to the present rights issue, Copperstone Resources AB (publ) invites to a webcast on January 14, 2021.

The webcast takes place as follows:

  • Date:                     January 14, 2021
  • Time:                     12:00-13:00 CET

The company is presented by Chairman of the Board Jörgen Olsson and CEO Michael Mattsson.

Registration: Register your participation to events@arctic.com by Monday January 11, 2021. The presentation will then be available on Copperstone's website (www.copperstone.se) after the presentation.

Time plan for the rights issue

On or around 5 January 2021 Publication of prospectus
7 January 2021 Record day for the right to participate with pre-emption rights in the rights issue
11 – 25 January 2021 Subscription period
11 – 21 January 2021 Trading with subscription rights takes place on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market
11 January 2021 until the Swedish Companies Registration Office has registered the Rights Issue Trading with interim shares
29 January 2021 Estimated date for the publication of the outcome of the rights issue

Advisors

Seite 1 von 3
Copperstone Resources (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Copperstone Resources invites to an investor meeting/webcast on January 14 due to the rights issue   PRESS RELEASE                                                                                                                                  Kiruna on 4 January 2021 NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
Dentsply Sirona Acquires Byte, a Leading Direct-to-Consumer, Doctor-Directed Clear Aligner Company
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
REMINDER: CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on January 6 to Provide Timelines for Clinical and Regulatory Developments, ...
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces $15.7 Million Equity Investment by Asia Partner Ocumension ...
Centerra Gold Announces New Corporate Credit Facility
Zomedica Appoints Robert Cohen CEO as Company Nears Commercialization of TRUFORMA
McEwen Mining: 2020 Full Year and Q4 Production Results
Emerging Markets Report: Taking Kontrol
ArcAroma AB: 210104 Breakthrough for ArcAroma in China, partner up with ZhongWu, market leader in China to ...
Titel
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
Argo Blockchain Applies to Trade on the OTCQB Venture Market in the US
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
FDA Accepts Protocol for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Manganese Replaces Cobalt Helping Tesla Benefit from it's New Technology - Report by Manganese X ...
Nevada Copper Completes Key Underground Milestone
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.12.20
The board of directors of Copperstone Resources resolves upon a rights issue in accordance with formerly disclosed intention
15.12.20
Extraordinary General Meeting in Copperstone Resources AB (publ)
08.12.20
Copperstone Resources reports increased copper resources in Viscaria, in addition magnetite confirmed as a potentially valuable by-product