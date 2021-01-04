Copperstone Resources invites to an investor meeting/webcast on January 14 due to the rights issue

NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, CANADA, SOUTH AFRICA, NEW ZEALAND SINGAPORE HONG KONG, SWITZERLAND OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION OF THIS PRESS RELEASE WOULD BE ILLEGAL OR REQUIRE FURTHER REGISTRATION OR OTHER MEASURES. THIS PRESS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF ANY SECURITIES OF COPPERSTONE RESOURCES AB (PUBL). PLEASE REFER TO THE SECTION “IMPORTANT INFORMATION” BELOW.

Due to the present rights issue, Copperstone Resources AB (publ) invites to a webcast on January 14, 2021.



The webcast takes place as follows:

Date: January 14, 2021

Time: 12:00-13:00 CET

The company is presented by Chairman of the Board Jörgen Olsson and CEO Michael Mattsson.

Registration: Register your participation to events@arctic.com by Monday January 11, 2021. The presentation will then be available on Copperstone's website (www.copperstone.se) after the presentation.

Time plan for the rights issue

On or around 5 January 2021 Publication of prospectus 7 January 2021 Record day for the right to participate with pre-emption rights in the rights issue 11 – 25 January 2021 Subscription period 11 – 21 January 2021 Trading with subscription rights takes place on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market 11 January 2021 until the Swedish Companies Registration Office has registered the Rights Issue Trading with interim shares 29 January 2021 Estimated date for the publication of the outcome of the rights issue

Advisors