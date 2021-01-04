Regulus Announces Extension of Warrants

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States.



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regulus Resources Inc. (“Regulus” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: REG, OTCQX: RGLSF) proposes to extend the expiry date of 4,217,452 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") that were issued pursuant to the Company’s July 27, 2016 private placement. The Warrants are exercisable into common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $1.60 per common share. The Company will seek acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") to extend the term of the Warrants for an additional six months to July 27, 2021. All other terms of the Warrants will remain the same.



The proposed amendment to extend the expiry date of the Warrants is subject to Exchange acceptance.