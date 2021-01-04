 

DGAP-News Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT FOLLOWING THE END OF THE BREXIT TRANSITION PERIOD

04.01.2021 / 18:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

London - January 4, 2021. Dialog Semiconductor plc ((XETRA:DLG) ("Dialog"), a leading provider of battery and power management, Configurable Mixed-Signal IC, AC/DC, backlighting and Bluetooth(R) low energy wireless technology, today announced that it has chosen the Federal Republic of Germany (Germany) as its new EU home member state following the end of transition period in relation to the United Kingdom withdrawal from the European Union. The decision was made on the basis of Dialog's shares being admitted to trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and that this is the only admission to trading of Dialog securities within the European Union.

Following the end of the transition period, the United Kingdom will be treated as a third country within the meaning of the European legislation. Therefore, Dialog was required to choose a new home member state as laid down in Article 2(1)(i) of the EU-Transparency Directive.

As a result of the change of home member state, from now on Dialog will be supervised by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht,"BaFin") and certain notifications by Dialog and its shareholders have to be made in accordance with the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz, "WpHG"). This includes notifications in relation to shareholdings in Dialog.

In that respect, we advise our shareholders that according to the applicable German laws, shareholders need to notify BaFin and Dialog, if the voting rights from Dialog shares held reach, exceed or fall below the 3% threshold. Notifications have to be made by way of a so-called voting rights notification to BaFin via BaFin's notification platform at https://portal.mvp.bafin.de/MvpPortalWeb/app/login.html?locale=en_UK with a copy (by e-mail) to Dialog (IR@diasemi.com).

Disclaimer

