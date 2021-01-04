 

TD Ameritrade Investor Movement Index IMX Score Rebounds as Markets Hit December Highs

The Investor Movement Index (IMXSM) increased to 6.26 in December, up 15.71 percent from its November score of 5.41. The IMX is TD Ameritrade’s proprietary, behavior-based index, aggregating Main Street investor positions and activity to measure what investors actually were doing and how they were positioned in the markets.

TD Ameritrade December 2020 Investor Movement Index (Graphic: TD Ameritrade)

The reading for the four-week period ending December 24, 2020 ranks “Middle” compared to historic averages.

“To cap off a tumultuous year, the positive headlines in December offered an opportunity for TD Ameritrade clients to increase their exposure to the markets,” said JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade. ”There’s no question that the final trading period of the year reflected a growing sense of optimism around economic recovery and hope for an end to the pandemic. In 2021, however, the pandemic will most likely continue as the No. 1 news story for at least the first half of the year and with that, it will most likely remain the greatest source of market volatility.”

Equity markets moved higher during the December IMX period, to historic levels. The S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average, and Nasdaq Composite all rose to record levels, with the S&P 500 closing above 3,700 and the Nasdaq Composite nearing 13,000. All three indices posted increases during the period, with the Nasdaq having the best month, increasing nearly five percent. Markets improved as investors grew optimistic that Congress would pass another coronavirus-relief package. Even as a winter wave of new Covid-19 cases pushed the death toll above 300,000 in the U.S., positive headlines abounded as a special Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory panel recommended broad distribution of the first Covid-19 vaccine in the U.S., clearing the way for the FDA to grant emergency authorization to two vaccines.

In the December period, TD Ameritrade clients were net buyers overall and net buyers of equities. Some of the popular names bought during the period were:

  • Pfizer Inc. (PFE)
  • Moderna Inc. (MRNA)
  • NIO Inc. (NIO)
  • Tesla Inc. (TSLA)
  • Salesforce Inc. (CRM)

Although clients were net buyers of equities, they found some names to sell during the period, including:

