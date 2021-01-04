 

Interactive Brokers Group Reports Brokerage Metrics and Other Financial Information for December 2020, Includes Reg.-NMS Execution Statistics

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.01.2021, 18:36  |  53   |   |   

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: IBKR) an automated global electronic broker, today reported its Electronic Brokerage monthly performance metrics for December.

Brokerage highlights for the month included:

  • 2,301 thousand Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs)1, 198% higher than prior year and about even with prior month.
  • Ending client equity of $288.6 billion, 66% higher than prior year and 7% higher than prior month.
  • Ending client margin loan balances of $39.0 billion, 26% higher than prior year and 18% higher than prior month.
  • Ending client credit balances of $77.7 billion, including $2.9 billion in insured bank deposit sweeps2, 34% higher than prior year and 3% higher than prior month.
  • 1,073 thousand client accounts, 56% higher than prior year and 3% higher than prior month.
  • 486 annualized average cleared DARTs1 per client account.
  • Average commission per cleared Commissionable Order3 of $2.42 including exchange, clearing and regulatory fees. Key products:
December 2020   Average Commission per   Average
  Cleared Commissionable Order   Order Size
Stocks  

$1.79

  1,970 shares
Equity Options  

$3.68

  6.5 contracts
Futures  

$4.25

  2.9 contracts

Futures include options on futures. We estimate exchange, clearing and regulatory fees to be 56% of the futures commissions.

Other financial information for Interactive Brokers Group:

  • Mark to market on U.S. government securities portfolio4 was a loss of $0.3 million for the quarter, and a loss of $4.5 million year to date.
  • GLOBAL5: The value of the GLOBAL, reported in U.S. dollars, increased by 0.56% in December. Year to date, the value of the GLOBAL increased 1.45%.

In the interest of transparency, we quantify our IBKR PRO clients’ all-in cost of trade execution below.

For the full multimedia release with graph see link: https://www.interactivebrokers.com/MonthlyMetrics

  • In December, IBKR PRO clients’ total cost of executing and clearing U.S. Reg.-NMS stocks through IB was about 3.7 basis points of trade money6, as measured against a daily VWAP7 benchmark (2.1 basis points net cost for the rolling twelve months).
IBKR PRO Clients' Reg.-NMS Stock Trading Expense Detail
All amounts are in millions, except %
                        Previous
Jan '20   Feb '20   Mar '20   Apr '20   May '20   Jun '20   Jul '20   Aug '20   Sep '20   Oct '20   Nov '20   Dec '20   12 Months
#1a - Number of orders                        
Buys

3.53

 

4.36

 

8.15

 

7.22

 

6.61

 

8.47

 

7.75

 

7.19

 

8.12

 

7.86

 

9.77

 

11.49

 

90.52

Sells

2.84

 

3.43

 

6.37

 

5.64

 

5.12

 

6.60

 

5.95

 

5.53

 

6.09

 

6.01

 

7.61

 

8.25

 

69.44

Total

6.37

 

7.79

 

14.52

 

12.86

 

11.73

 

15.07

 

13.70

 

12.72

 

14.21

 

13.87

 

17.38

 

19.74

 

159.96

                         
#1b - Number of shares purchased or sold                
Shares bought

1,663

 

1,856

 

3,835

 

3,530

 

2,896

 

4,004

 

3,376

 

2,742

 

2,614

 

2,834

 

3,778

 

4,166

 

37,292

Shares sold

1,581

 

1,824

 

3,698

 

3,258

 

2,649

 

3,779

 

3,165

 

2,620

 

2,512

 

2,660

 

3,574

 

3,824

 

35,143

Total

3,244

 

3,679

 

7,533

 

6,787

 

5,544

 

7,784

 

6,541

 

5,361

 

5,126

 

5,493

 

7,352

 

7,990

 

72,435

                         
#2 - Trade money including price, commissions and fees                
2a Buy money

$71,487

 

$94,581

 

$146,660

 

$121,940

 

$105,972

 

$131,186

 

$119,673

 

$109,579

 

$124,497

 

$110,098

 

$132,293

 

$136,858

 

$1,404,824

2b Sell money

$69,685

 

$94,073

 

$149,232

 

$118,489

 

$101,705

 

$126,528

 

$115,442

 

$105,936

 

$122,504

 

$107,298

 

$128,291

 

$130,548

 

$1,369,731

2c Total

$141,171

 

$188,654

 

$295,892

 

$240,429

 

$207,677

 

$257,713

 

$235,115

 

$215,515

 

$247,002

 

$217,396

 

$260,584

 

$267,406

 

$2,774,555

                         
#3 - Trade value at Daily VWAP                        
3a Buy value

$71,480

 

$94,552

 

$146,684

 

$121,907

 

$105,961

 

$131,167

 

$119,639

 

$109,540

 

$124,425

 

$110,073

 

$132,284

 

$136,867

 

$1,404,578

3b Sell value

$69,705

 

$94,117

 

$149,238

 

$118,459

 

$101,741

 

$126,570

 

$115,479

 

$105,953

 

$122,523

 

$107,317

 

$128,297

 

$130,658

 

$1,370,057

3c Total

$141,186

 

$188,669

 

$295,921

 

$240,366

 

$207,702

 

$257,737

 

$235,117

 

$215,494

 

$246,947

 

$217,390

 

$260,581

 

$267,524

 

$2,774,635

                         
#4 - Total trade expense, including commissions and fees, relative to Daily VWAP        
4a Buys (2a-3a)

$6.2

 

$28.2

 

($23.5)

 

$33.5

 

$11.0

 

$18.6

 

$34.8

 

$39.0

 

$72.7

 

$25.5

 

$9.1

 

($9.2)

 

$245.8

4b Sells (3b-2b)

$20.7

 

$43.8

 

$5.2

 

($29.3)

 

$36.0

 

$42.7

 

$36.7

 

$17.8

 

$18.1

 

$19.1

 

$6.4

 

$109.1

 

$326.2

4c Total trade expense

$27.0

 

$72.0

 

($18.3)

 

$4.2

 

$47.0

 

$61.2

 

$71.5

 

$56.8

 

$90.8

 

$44.5

 

$15.5

 

$99.9

 

$571.9

                         
Trade expense as percentage of trade money                    
4c/2c

0.019%

 

0.038%

 

-0.006%

 

0.002%

 

0.023%

 

0.023%

 

0.030%

 

0.026%

 

0.037%

 

0.020%

 

0.006%

 

0.037%

 

0.021%

                         
#5 - Trade expense categories                        
5a Total commissions & fees

$14.3

 

$16.7

 

$31.9

 

$27.8

 

$24.2

 

$31.8

 

$26.8

 

$23.3

 

$23.8

 

$23.9

 

$29.3

 

$33.1

 

$306.9

5b Execution cost (4c-5a)

$12.7

 

$55.3

 

($50.2)

 

($23.6)

 

$22.8

 

$29.4

 

$44.6

 

$33.5

 

$67.0

 

$20.6

 

($13.9)

 

$66.8

 

$265.0

                         
#6 - Trade expense categories as percentage of trade money              
Total commissions & fees (5a/2c)

0.010%

 

0.009%

 

0.011%

 

0.012%

 

0.012%

 

0.012%

 

0.011%

 

0.011%

 

0.010%

 

0.011%

 

0.011%

 

0.012%

 

0.011%

Execution cost (5b/2c)

0.009%

 

0.029%

 

-0.017%

 

-0.010%

 

0.011%

 

0.011%

 

0.019%

 

0.015%

 

0.027%

 

0.009%

 

-0.005%

 

0.025%

 

0.010%

Net Expense to IB Clients

0.019%

 

0.038%

 

-0.006%

 

0.002%

 

0.023%

 

0.023%

 

0.030%

 

0.026%

 

0.037%

 

0.020%

 

0.006%

 

0.037%

 

0.021%

The above illustrates that the rolling twelve months’ average all-in cost of an IBKR PRO client U.S. Reg.-NMS stock trade was 2.1 basis points.

________________

Note 1: Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) – customer orders divided by the number of trading days in the period.

Note 2: FDIC insured client bank deposit sweep program balances with participating banks. These deposits are not reported in the Company’s statement of financial condition.

Note 3: Commissionable Order – a customer order that generates commissions.

Note 4: Mark to market gains and losses on investments in U.S. government securities and associated hedges are included in Other Income. In the general course of business, we hold these investments to maturity. As a result, accumulated mark to market gains or losses should converge to zero at maturity. Accounting conventions require broker-dealers, unlike banks, to mark all investments to market.

Note 5: In connection with our currency diversification strategy, we have determined to base our net worth in GLOBALs, a basket of 10 major currencies in which we hold our equity. The total effect of the currency diversification strategy is reported in Comprehensive Income and the components are reported in (1) Other Income and (2) Other Comprehensive Income (“OCI”) on the balance sheet. The effect of the GLOBAL on our comprehensive income can be estimated by multiplying the total equity for the period by the change in the U.S. dollar value of the GLOBAL during the same period.

Note 6: Trade money is the total amount of money clients spent or received, including all commissions and fees.

Note 7: Consistent with the clients’ trading activity, the computed VWAP benchmark includes extended trading hours.

_________________

More information, including historical results for each of the above metrics, can be found on the investor relations page of the Company’s corporate web site, www.interactivebrokers.com/ir.

About Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.: Interactive Brokers Group affiliates provide automated trade execution and custody of securities, commodities and foreign exchange around the clock on over 135 markets in numerous countries and currencies, from a single IBKR Integrated Investment Account to clients worldwide. We service individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, financial advisors and introducing brokers. Our four decades of focus on technology and automation has enabled us to equip our clients with a uniquely sophisticated platform to manage their investment portfolios. We strive to provide our clients with advantageous execution prices and trading, risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities and investment products, all at low or no cost, positioning them to achieve superior returns on investments. Barron’s ranked Interactive Brokers #1 with 5 out of 5 stars in its February 24, 2020, Best Online Broker Review.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

The foregoing information contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the company's current views with respect to certain current and future events and financial performance. These forward-looking statements are and will be, as the case may be, subject to many risks, uncertainties and factors relating to the company's operations and business environment which may cause the company's actual results to be materially different from any future results, expressed or implied, in these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to the company on the date of this release. The company does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any statements expressed or implied therein will not be realized. Additional information on risk factors that could potentially affect the company's financial results may be found in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Interactive Brokers Group Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Interactive Brokers Group Reports Brokerage Metrics and Other Financial Information for December 2020, Includes Reg.-NMS Execution Statistics Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: IBKR) an automated global electronic broker, today reported its Electronic Brokerage monthly performance metrics for December. Brokerage highlights for the month included: 2,301 thousand Daily Average Revenue …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
Teledyne to Acquire FLIR Systems
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
CEL-SCI Corporation Issues Letter to Shareholders
Arcturus Therapeutics Receives FDA Allowance to Proceed with Phase 2 Study of ARCT-021 ...
Forum Energy Technologies Divests ABZ and Quadrant Valve Brands
Teledyne Announces Improved Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results
Herbalife Nutrition Announces $600 Million Repurchase of Shares from Icahn Enterprises L.P.
Titel
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
Moderna Announces Publication of Results from the Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of the Moderna COVID-19 ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the European Union with 100 Million Additional Doses of COMIRNATY
Arcturus Therapeutics Received Approval from Singapore Health Sciences Authority to Proceed with ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
Cresco Labs Publishes Inaugural Seed Annual Report
NANTKWEST INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of NantKwest, Inc. - NK
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.12.20
Interactive Brokers Group gründet Niederlassung in Irland
23.12.20
Interactive Brokers Group Establishes Entity in Ireland
14.12.20
Interactive Brokers Group gründet Niederlassung in Mitteleuropa
14.12.20
Interactive Brokers Group Establishes Central European Office

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.09.20
65
Lynx Konto - Steuererklärung - Auslandskonto oder nicht?
01.06.20
2
IBKR - Interactive Brokers