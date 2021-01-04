Reddaway Honored as 2020 Regional Freight Carrier of the Year by Johnson Controls

Carrier’s Ease of Doing Business and On-Time Performance Earn Customer Award

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: YRCW) Reddaway has received Johnson Controls’ 2020 Regional Freight Carrier of the Year award. Johnson Controls, the global leader for smart and sustainable buildings, recognized Reddaway for its significant efforts in on-time performance, ease of doing business, damage claim ratio, EDI compliance and invoice accuracy.



“This recognition is an outstanding honor from one of our largest customers. Our company’s work aligns perfectly with Johnson Controls’ values of being customer driven and future focused,” said Jason Bergman, YRCW Chief Commercial Officer and HNRY Logistics President. “I am extremely proud of our YRCW companies’ employees for the level of service they dedicate to our customers, and I appreciate the continued partnerships we share with our amazing customers like Johnson Controls.”